Alabama and Vanderbilt’s SEC Hoops Rematch

Share Facebook

Twitter

SEC rivals Alabama and Vanderbilt are set to face off tonight at 8:30 p.m. in Nashville. It’ll be the second meeting between the sides this season. In their last time out, the Crimson Tide earned the 78-66 victory over the Commodores. Freshman forward Brandon Miller had much to do with the win, posting 30 points for Alabama. Miller has gotten shouts for the Wooden Award after his stellar performance this season.

𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 👀 @brandmillerr has been named to the @WoodenAward Late Season Top 20 Watch List! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/KIg4EI7TSO — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 30, 2023

Alabama

The Crimson Tide have had a strong season so far this year. Their 18-3 record stands close to the top in the nation and has earned them the No. 4 spot in the country as of this week. Miller has been the difference-maker all season, averaging 19 points, which leads the SEC.

In their last game, the Crimson Tide suffered a rare blowout to Oklahoma, losing 93-69. Grant Sherfield and Jalen Hill scored a combined 56 points for the Sooners. Alabama seemed to be overwhelmed by Oklahoma’s defense, shooting 38% from the field during the game, with Miller scoring 11 points in 33 minutes. This performance brought Alabama down two spots in the national rankings and may prove costly if the poor form continues.

Winning streak snapped at OU. Back at Coleman on Tuesday.#RollTide pic.twitter.com/Zq86NghRWp — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 28, 2023

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt now holds a 10-11 record on the season. The Commodores have a tough schedule for the rest of the season, with a lot of work to do if they are going to break .500 this season.

Vanderbilt lost a close game to Texas A&M on Saturday 72-66. Although it was a loss, the Commodores put up a good fight against a solid Aggies team. Myles Stute scored a career high 22 points in the game for the Commodores, shooting 7-15 from the field. However, Texas A&M’s well-rounded offense seemed to be too much for Vanderbilt. After the loss the Commodores dropped to 3-5 against SEC opponents on the year.

Battle in Nashville

Alabama comes into this game as the obvious favorite over Vanderbilt, but their recent struggles could provide an opening for the Commodores to win. Although their record doesn’t reflect it, Vanderbilt has kept the scores pretty close against tough opponents.

After being single-handedly outplayed by Miller in his last time out, the Commodores could use that experience to plan better this time around. Coupled with Miller’s poor shooting recently, Vanderbilt hopes to force a shocking upset tonight.