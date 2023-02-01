Former Gators to Play in 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

Share Facebook

Former Gators Amari Burney, Trey Dean III, Justin Shorter and Brenton Cox Jr. are competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl Thursday.

Gators Making Waves

Former Gator safety Trey Dean has continuously been one of the shining stars during practice for the West team. On day three of practice, Dean had two interceptions during team period – one being a pick-six. His physical build and quick change in direction have been catching the eye of many.

Florida safety Trey Dean with a pick-six pic.twitter.com/2G0ua2LE3g — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 30, 2023

Fellow West teammate and former Gator wide receiver Justin Shorter gained attention with his diving catch over the sideline in the end zone during practice. He also received the East-West Shrine Bowl Play of the Day. Shorter was ranked as the third most impressive Shrine Bowl Tuesday practice performer.

Amari Burney made the East-West roster last week after earning a prospect all-star game promotion from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The former Gator linebacker played a big role in the Gator’s 2022 season with 79 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Brenton Cox Jr. has also been gaining some attention during the West practice from New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. Belichick has been seen being hands-on with Cox Jr. throughout practices. Despite being dismissed from the Florida team last October, the outside linebacker accepted his invitation to the game in November and has been training since.

More hands on work from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick with Florida DE Brenton Cox Jr. https://t.co/RsASUhcSLD pic.twitter.com/sQ6SAiTSZS — Tamara Brown (@Imtamarabrown) January 29, 2023

The Game Itself

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college football all-star game and is part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Week. For the first time since the creation of the game, a full NFL staff will coach each team. The New England Patriot’s staff will be coaching the west, and the Atlanta Falcon’s staff coaching the east. The game will take place in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium.

The mission of the East-West Shrine Bowl is to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. The proceeds from the game are donated to the hospitals, providing a valuable source of support for children and families in need.

Coverage of the 98th edition of the game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.