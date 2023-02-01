Georgia vs. Auburn Men’s Hoops Preview

Share Facebook

No. 25 Auburn is set to host the Georgia Bulldogs Wednesday night in an SEC showdown. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. The Bulldogs and the Tigers will meet for the second time this season. The first time they met, it resulted in a 76-64 win by Georgia. However, the Bulldogs will not be home in Athens and have been inconsistent on the road. Meanwhile, Auburn has dominated the home-court advantage by only allowing two losses in the Neville Arena this season.

Why is a win tonight for Georgia so important?

The Bulldogs are starving for victory tonight. A win tonight would be monumental for the program because they have not swept Auburn in a regular season since the 2016-2017 season. Winning would also allow Georgia to get one step closer in advancing to a 99-98 overall series record, which Auburn currently leads. Tonight will test Georgia’s abilities in containing the Auburn guards.

Rundown on the Dogs

Georgia is currently led by the previous head coach to the Florida Gators Mike White. Georgia currently sits at No. 7 in the SEC rankings with a conference record of 4-4. At one point in the season, they were on a three-game losing streak within the conference. A win against South Carolina helped them breath again. Guard Terry Roberts holds the most points per game on the team and has been a huge factor of the offensive production. Players like Mardrez McBride and Jabri Abdur-Rahim have contributed to the momentum on the offense and are expected to make noise tonight. In the previous meeting with Auburn, Georgia’s defense capitalized off of a poor offensive performance by the Tigers. Auburn allowed 11 turnovers in addition to giving up 11 offensive rebounds.

Rundown on the Tigers

Former Georgia player K.D. Johnson is a player to keep an eye out for this game as he faces his previous team once again. He is currently ranked fifth in scoring and second in steals on his team. A dynamic duo is at the forefront of this Auburn team. Despite a loss, Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome checked in with 29 of the 64 points belonging to the Tigers in the previous game with Georgia. Coming into this game, Auburn is coming off of a close loss to West Virginia, 80-77. They have lost two games in a row for the first time all season. However, they prevail and remain one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

Even with two losses last week, Auburn has barely stayed alive in The Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tigers can not afford another loss, especially at home to the Georgia Bulldogs.