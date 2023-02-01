MLB Announces its 2023 Opening Day Schedule

Share Facebook

The MLB officially announced the Opening Day schedule on Tuesday, and every team will be in action March 30.

Time is ticking. ⏰ When does your favorite team play on Opening Day? pic.twitter.com/6MikumLeYD — MLB (@MLB) January 31, 2023

Baseball in the Sunshine State

Baseball in the Bay is back as the Rays play host to the Tigers. Tampa Bay has appeared in the past four postseasons, a feat only five other teams have accomplished. This year’s squad will be led by star shortstop Wander Franco, playoff machine Randy Arozarena and 2022 All-Star Game starting pitcher Shane McClanahan. The Rays extended Yandy Diaz and Pete Fairbanks this past week, both of whom were important pieces in the past three playoff runs. As per usual in the AL East, this season will be a dogfight.

The Marlins will get their season going at home against the New York Mets. New York, one of the favorites to win the NL, will bring the most expensive team in baseball history to LoanDepot Park to take on a rejuvenated Marlins side. The franchise has made the playoffs just one time in the past 19 years. However, better days seem to be on the horizon. Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner, and rising star Jazz Chisholm, who was just named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete, look to lead the Fish to success this season.

Let’s shock the system! 🎷😎

Introducing Jazz Chisholm as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23. Pre-orders open February 6, 2023.https://t.co/B1gC8aM7Fh #MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/d47WrJsrF9 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 30, 2023

Important opening week series around the league

The World Series champion Houston Astros will host the White Sox. Meanwhile, the NL champion Phillies will start their season against Jacob DeGrom in Texas. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and the Yankees open against the Giants at Yankee Stadium. The juggernauts of the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers, will host a potentially dangerous Diamondbacks team in the nightcap.

Gators in the Bigs

Former Florida stars and NL Rookies of the Year Pete “Polar Bear” Alonso and Jonathan India will be key players for the Mets and Reds, respectively. Other big names include Yankee Harrison Bader, Royals pitcher Brady Singer and Giants hurler Anthony DeSclafani. Darren O’Day announced Monday that he is retiring after an incredible 17-year career.