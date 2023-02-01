Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-38 in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady Retires After 23-Year NFL Career

Rachel Rosen February 1, 2023 NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 222 Views

After 23 seasons in the NFL, 45-year-old Tom Brady announced his retirement via social media Wednesday morning.

Brady’s Beginning

Brady was the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He was selected by the New England Patriots, where he played 20 seasons.

Brady played in just one game his rookie year. At the time, Drew Bledsoe was the Patriots’ quarterback. In the second game of the 2001 season, however, Bledsoe suffered an injury causing Brady to take his place. And the rest is history.

Transforming the NFL

Brady helped bring the Patriots franchise its first Super Bowl in 2002, a season in which Brady led the league with 28 touchdown passes.

During his 23-year career, Brady won seven Super Bowls, six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

The only two quarterbacks to defeat Brady in a Super Bowl were Eli Manning and Nick Foles.

Brady’s resume speaks for itself, holding records such as 89,214 regular season passing yards, 649 regular season touchdowns, 13,400 playoff passing yards and 88 playoff touchdowns.

Tom and his Legacy

In 335 games from age 22 to age 45, Brady won more Super Bowls than any NFL franchise has.

He won it all in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

His 35 career playoff wins are 19 more than any quarterback ever and more than 29 active franchises.

Tom Brady’s Farewell

After initially announcing his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022, Brady, exactly one year later, says that he is retiring “for good” this time.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

