No. 2 Gators Gymnastics Travels to Arkansas for SEC Showdown

The undefeated No. 2 Florida Gators gymnastics squad is looking to improve to 7-0 on the season as they head up the road to Arkansas.

The Gators will take on the No. 18 Razorbacks at the Bud Walton Arena Friday evening.

Gators Last Match

Last week, the stunning University of Florida Gators gymnastics team closed out the month of January with a season-high 197.90-196.85 to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs. Florida’s Trinity Thomas had an exceptional performance landing a perfect 10.0 vault for the fourth time in her NCAA career. Thomas made NCAA history by being the only gymnast with at least four 10.0s on each event (4x GymSlam). That wasn’t the only milestone Thomas passed. She shared a nearly perfect 9.975 with her teammate Leanne Wong for the Georgia dual uneven bars win.

Wong went on to earn the winning mark of 9.925 on the balance beam. She also earned her second all-around win of the season with 39.65.

The floor exercise title was shared between Thomas and Victoria Nyugen. This was Nyugen’s debut with the Gators squad after transferring from Georgia and she set her college best at 9.925.

Arkansas’s Last Match

The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the LSU Tigers 197.475-197.250 last Friday in a sudden upset. This is the Razorbacks first time beating the Tigers since 2012.

Freshman stand-out Lauren Williams set a career high of 9.925 on both floor and vault where she placed second and third, respectively. Norah Flatley and Leah Smith both took event titles, including 9.925 on bars and 9.950 on the floor, respectively.

Maddie Jones, Bailey Lovett and Frankie Price all earned a 9.900 for third on floor. This four-way tie helped the Razorbacks round out and claim the match.

Looking Ahead

The No. 2 Gators have been on a hot six-game winning streak and look to keep it going in this highly anticipated SEC dual against the Razorbacks. Arkansas will welcome Florida on Friday at 6:45 p.m.