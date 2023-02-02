Gators Women’s Basketball Hosts Texas A&M

Share Facebook

It’s a special night as the Gator women’s basketball team hosts the Texas A&M Aggies on National Girls and Women in Sports Night. The SEC matchup starts at 6 p.m. in the O’Connell Center.

"Keep striving, keep pushing…" 💙 Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day 🐊 #NGWSD | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/8t7OdXISHk — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) February 1, 2023

Florida Looks to Defeat the Aggies Again

Florida has a 13-8 overall record and are 2-6 in SEC play. Coming off of a loss to Auburn on Monday, the Gators hope to defeat the Aggies for the second time this season. In their last meeting on Jan. 1, three Gators scored in double figures. Nina Rickards put up 14 points, followed closely by Ra Shaya Kyle with 12 points and Alberte Rimdal recorded 10.

Scoring leaders this season include KK Deans (14 ppg), Leilani Correa (13.9 ppg) and Nina Rickards (13 ppg). To achieve a win tonight, the Gators will have to control the offensive glass and learn to play at the Aggies’ pace. Defense is also a key for this game, and Florida needs to rebound to prevent second-chance scoring opportunities. Deans, one of the best 3-point shooters in the NCAA (39%), will look to fire from behind the arc for the Gators. Rickards will look to have another breakout game in both points and rebounds.

Starting off 2023 with a W 😎🐊✨#GoGators pic.twitter.com/58l7YfI35u — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) January 2, 2023

The Aggies Strive for a Comeback

Texas A&M is coming in after losing to Vanderbilt on Sunday 88-79. With a 6-13 overall record and a 1-8 SEC record, the Aggies are looking to get their season back on track. Despite their loss in the first meeting of the season, Texas A&M held the Gators to just 10 first quarter points. The Aggies will need to keep a defensive lock on Florida the whole game if they want to win their seventh game of the season. In the matchup on Jan. 1, the Aggies were led by Aalyiah Patty, who scored a game-high 15 points. Other key players for the Aggies include Janiah Barket (13.1 ppg), Sydney Bowles (8.2 ppg) and Sahara Jones (8.2 ppg).

The Gators will look to control the game and improve their home record to 9-3. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.