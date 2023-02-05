Gainesville High School Senior Night

Share Facebook

On February 2, a night of celebration took place. A night where students were celebrated for their hard work and dedication. A night that athletes waited so long for, but ended so quickly. This was senior night.

Experience of a Lifetime

The Gainesville High School boy’s basketball team took on Eastside at home on Thursday night. The Purple Palace was packed for not only the Hurricanes final home game of the regular season but also for senior night. “It felt great,” said senior Theo Stephens who has been on the varsity team since his sophomore year. “The fans came out and my family came out. I just wanted to put on a show for them.” He did just that by leading his team to a 53-37 victory, scoring 17 of his team’s points.

“I was just pumped to get my last regular season game out,” Theo said.

“I knew I was going to come out and show out for the fans.”

The 6’2″ 160 lbs guard was absolutely electric. Stephens scored the Hurricanes’ first 10 points and was a leader on the court. He soaked in the moment and absolutely performed.

Additionally, Theo plans to play basketball at the next level. He is hoping to play for a Division 1 school during the 2023-24 school year but has yet to receive an offer. Thursday night’s performance is the type that should spark interest in the senior. Stephens said that if he doesn’t get any interest, he will go to a JUCO, work hard, then transfer.

Hurricanes Want it All

When asked if winning the district trophy would be a perfect ending to his high school career, he told me no. “It would be a good accomplishment, but I want to win states.” He and his team are planning to go all the way. Due to the Hurricanes’ performance throughout the season, they have a first-round bye and are headed straight to the district semi-finals. The game will be played at 7 p.m. on February 8. Gainesville High School will host at the Purple Palace.