NBA Deadline: Chaos and Trades

Share Facebook

Twitter

There has been no shortage of chaos today for the NBA as the trade deadline ended at 3 p.m. Trades and deals were still being made up until the final hours of the day.

Notables

Making headlines on Sunday, Kyrie Irving was sent to the Dallas Mavericks, leaving the Brooklyn Nets. Irving made his debut with the Mavericks last night in the LA Clippers’ arena.

Irving warmed up next to fellow former Nets teammate Theo Pinson. He missed his opening shot but wrapped up the game with 24 points.

He praised his new Dallas team and is just there to play basketball at a high level.

Irving’s fellow teammate Kevin Durant was also traded from the Nets to the Phoenix Suns last night. In exchange for the trade, the Nets will get forwards Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and four first-round draft picks and the right to swap another future first-round pick.

After he heard about the Durant trade, Irving said he is excited for the competition and glad that “he got out of there.”

Jae Crowder is being traded from the Suns, and he hasn’t played this season after requesting an offseason trade to the Nets. However, Crowder moved again today to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Nets as part of a multi-team deal.

Another notable move was the Los Angeles Lakers trading Russell Westbrook to Utah in a three-team deal.

Last Minute Trades

With the deadline looming, several teams made trades within the last hour.

Eric Gordon is leaving Houston for the Clippers. Bones Hyland joins Gordon for the Clippers. The Lakers trade Patrick Beverley for Mo Bamba. The Golden State Warriors send James Wiseman to the Pistons as part of a four-team trade. The Suns trade Dario Saric to the Thunder.

And after all that, the two teams that didn’t make any deadline trade moves were the Cavs and the Bulls.