Gators Men’s Golf Team Hosts VyStar Credit Union Invitational

This weekend, the Gators men’s golf team will host the Vystar Credit Union Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators are currently No. 8 in the NCAA.

The Rundown

There are 13 teams slated to compete including Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty, North Florida, North Texas, Penn State, South Florida, Stetson, West Virginia and of course, Florida. The Gators won last year and have claimed the last three consecutive tournament titles. Admission is free at the Mark Bostick Golf Course for anyone who wants to watch.

Players To Watch

Ben Carr of Georgia Southern returned to GSU as a fifth-year senior after placing second in the U.S. Amateur Championship in August of 2022.

John DuBois of Florida will play a key role for the team this weekend. DuBois claimed the SEC individual title in 2022 and will play a key role in the teams success this weekend.

UF senior Fred Biondi claimed the victory at the tournament last year, as well as earning All-American honors.

Yuxin Lin of Florida is also one to watch as he has experience playing in both the Masters and the Open Championship, and two Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship victories under his belt.

Florida’s Ricky Castillo was the runner-up at this tournament last year and has also made an appearance in the U.S. Open.

Red shirt freshman Matthew Kress will make his team debut for the first time this weekend after several individual appearances.

DuBois, Biondi and Lin are all slated to head into the professional golf world this spring.

Insight From Gators Head Coach J.C. Deacon

In order for the Gators to have success this weekend and in future tournaments such as the SEC and NCAA tournaments, head coach J.C. Deacon says that there will have to be “big time contributions from all five guys”.

Coach Deacon also encourages parents to bring their kids out this weekend despite the weather not being ideal. hopes that it will inspire some future golfers.