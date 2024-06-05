Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Tua Tagovailoa is in Contract Talks With the Miami Dolphins

Evan Andrews June 5, 2024 Football, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Uncategorized 23 Views

Tua Tagovailoa is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with the Miami Dolphins. Contract talks have been underway between the two parties in hopes to sign the quarterback to a long-term extension.

Tagovailoa was previously represented by Leigh Steinberg before changing agents in 2023 to Ryan Williams and Austin Lyman of Athletes First.

Rookie Contract

Tagovailoa was drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a rookie contract with Miami that went from 2020 to the 2024 season, with a fifth-year option. The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option last year. This raised the cap hit from $9.6 million in 2023 to $23.2 million for the upcoming 2024 season.

With Tagovailoa entering the final year of his contract, discussions have been heating up between his agent and the Dolphins. Negotiations started at the beginning of this offseason, but so far nothing has been finalized. Discussions will continue between Tagovailoa’s agents and Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier until a solution is finalized.

QB Contracts in the NFL

Quarterbacks around the league have continuously signed deals that exceed the last. In 2024, Kirk Cousins signed a four-year $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff each signed extensions in the 2024 offseason. Mayfield signed a three-year $100 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goff signed a four-year $212 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions that made him the second highest paid quarterback annually.

2020 Quarterback Class

Three out of the five highest annually paid quarterbacks were drafted in Tagovailoa’s 2020 NFL draft class. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts all headline the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class.

Burrow was drafted first overall and is now the highest paid quarterback in the NFL after signing a five-year, $275 million contract with $219 million guaranteed. Herbert is the third highest paid quarterback in the league after he signed a five-year, $262.5 million contract with $133.7 million guaranteed. Hurts is the fifth highest paid quarterback in the league after he signed a five-year, $255 million contract with $179.3 million guaranteed.

Tua Tagovailoa will look to sign his own big-time contract before the 2024 season begins.

Tags

About Evan Andrews

Check Also

Pat Dooley’s High Five: Gators’ Surprising NFL First-Round Draft Picks

It was an interesting Friday morning for us old folks who went to sleep well …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties