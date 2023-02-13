Patrick Mahomes Strengthens Hall of Fame Case After Historic Season

After becoming the first NFL player this century to win league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already proving his hall-of-fame worth.
Players to win NFL MVP & Super Bowl MVP in same season
Patrick Mahomes (2022)
Kurt Warner (1999)
Steve Young (1994)
Joe Montana (1989)
Terry Bradshaw (1978)
After Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII victory, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described Mahomes’ “humble” approach in striving for excellence.
“[Mahomes] grew up in a locker room, he’s seen the greats, and he strives to be the greatest,” Reid said. “Without saying anything, . . . that’s the way he goes about his business, and he does it humbly.”
Magical Patrick Mahomes
In the 2022 season alone, Mahomes achieved as much as only three quarterbacks in NFL history were able to accomplish throughout their entire career. In addition to earning league MVP and Super Bowl MVP, the 27-year-old led all quarterbacks in the 2022 regular season with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes.
Patrick Mahomes in 2022….
– Won regular season MVP
– Won Super Bowl MVP
– Led the NFL in Pass TD
– Led the NFL in Pass yards
Only 3 players have done in a whole career what Mahomes did in 1 season (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner). pic.twitter.com/8xKN6CCeCk
Mahomes joined even more elite company after the Texas native became the youngest player in NFL history to claim two regular-season MVP awards and hoist two Lombardi Trophies.
Age to reach 2 Super Bowls & 2 NFL MVPs
Patrick Mahomes 27
Tom Brady 33
Joe Montana 34
First-ballot hall-of-fame quarterback Joe Montana praised Mahomes’ unique skillset and his ability to excel at the position in such an unconventional manner.
“[Mahomes’] ability to throw the ball late down the middle — which you’re not supposed to do — off the back foot — which you’re not supposed to do — sideways, underhand, whatever you want, he seems to be able to do it and do it accurately, Montana said. “He’s just a different player at that position, and it’s fun to watch.”
Chasing Goat Status
Despite the countless accolades he has received in his young career, Mahomes remains five Lombardi Trophies shy of Tom Brady’s record.
#NFL Quarterbacks with multiple #SuperBowl wins:
Tom Brady: 7
Joe Montana: 4
Terry Bradshaw: 4
Troy Aikman: 3
PATRICK MAHOMES: 2
Peyton Manning: 2
Eli Manning: 2
Ben Roethlisberger: 2
John Elway: 2
Jim Plunkett: 2
Bob Griese: 2
Roger Staubach: 2
Bart Starr 2
That’s it.
Given that Brady won his last four Super Bowls after the age of 35, Mahomes certainly has time to catch up. However, the path to the Super Bowl may be easier said than done as Mahomes and the Chiefs will continue to face a young core of talented AFC quarterbacks.
The AFC Playoffs Starting Quarterbacks
27 years old – Patrick Mahomes
26 years old – Lamar Jackson
26 years old – Josh Allen
26 years old – Joe Burrow
24 years old – Tua Tagovailoa
24 years old – Justin Herbert
23 years old – Trevor Lawrence
The new guard.
(barring injury)
Prior to Sunday’s contest, Mahomes responded to the challenge of catching Brady’s rings.
“There’s a reason [Brady] is so far ahead of everybody else,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard to do, but I’ll do my best to try to chase it.”
