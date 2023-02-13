Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while talking to Terry Bradshaw after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Patrick Mahomes Strengthens Hall of Fame Case After Historic Season

Griffin Foll February 13, 2023 Football, NFL, Super Bowl 245 Views

After becoming the first NFL player this century to win league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already proving his hall-of-fame worth.

After Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII victory, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described Mahomes’ “humble” approach in striving for excellence.

“[Mahomes] grew up in a locker room, he’s seen the greats, and he strives to be the greatest,” Reid said. “Without saying anything, . . . that’s the way he goes about his business, and he does it humbly.”

Magical Patrick Mahomes

In the 2022 season alone, Mahomes achieved as much as only three quarterbacks in NFL history were able to accomplish throughout their entire career. In addition to earning league MVP and Super Bowl MVP, the 27-year-old led all quarterbacks in the 2022 regular season with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes.

Mahomes joined even more elite company after the Texas native became the youngest player in NFL history to claim two regular-season MVP awards and hoist two Lombardi Trophies.

First-ballot hall-of-fame quarterback Joe Montana praised Mahomes’ unique skillset and his ability to excel at the position in such an unconventional manner.

“[Mahomes’] ability to throw the ball late down the middle — which you’re not supposed to do — off the back foot — which you’re not supposed to do — sideways, underhand, whatever you want, he seems to be able to do it and do it accurately, Montana said. “He’s just a different player at that position, and it’s fun to watch.”

Chasing Goat Status

Despite the countless accolades he has received in his young career, Mahomes remains five Lombardi Trophies shy of Tom Brady’s record.

Given that Brady won his last four Super Bowls after the age of 35, Mahomes certainly has time to catch up. However, the path to the Super Bowl may be easier said than done as Mahomes and the Chiefs will continue to face a young core of talented AFC quarterbacks.

Prior to Sunday’s contest, Mahomes responded to the challenge of catching Brady’s rings.

“There’s a reason [Brady] is so far ahead of everybody else,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard to do, but I’ll do my best to try to chase it.”

Tags

About Griffin Foll

Hi, my name is Griffin Foll and I am currently a senior at UF studying sports media journalism with a concentration in political science. I contribute weekly web and radio content for WRUF ESPN Gainesville and help cover the World Cup/Champions League soccer beat. Be sure to check out some of my recent articles!

Check Also

Super Bowl

Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Preview

After a whirlwind of an NFL season, the big game is finally upon us. The …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties