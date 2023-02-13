Patrick Mahomes Strengthens Hall of Fame Case After Historic Season

Share Facebook

Twitter

After becoming the first NFL player this century to win league MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already proving his hall-of-fame worth.

Players to win NFL MVP & Super Bowl MVP in same season Patrick Mahomes (2022)

Kurt Warner (1999)

Steve Young (1994)

Joe Montana (1989)

Terry Bradshaw (1978)

Bart Starr (1966) #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/z0hD16IMaQ — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 13, 2023

After Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII victory, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described Mahomes’ “humble” approach in striving for excellence.

“[Mahomes] grew up in a locker room, he’s seen the greats, and he strives to be the greatest,” Reid said. “Without saying anything, . . . that’s the way he goes about his business, and he does it humbly.”

Magical Patrick Mahomes

In the 2022 season alone, Mahomes achieved as much as only three quarterbacks in NFL history were able to accomplish throughout their entire career. In addition to earning league MVP and Super Bowl MVP, the 27-year-old led all quarterbacks in the 2022 regular season with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes.

Patrick Mahomes in 2022….

– Won regular season MVP

– Won Super Bowl MVP

– Led the NFL in Pass TD

– Led the NFL in Pass yards Only 3 players have done in a whole career what Mahomes did in 1 season (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner). pic.twitter.com/8xKN6CCeCk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2023

Mahomes joined even more elite company after the Texas native became the youngest player in NFL history to claim two regular-season MVP awards and hoist two Lombardi Trophies.

Age to reach 2 Super Bowls & 2 NFL MVPs Patrick Mahomes 27

Tom Brady 33

Joe Montana 34

Peyton Manning 39#ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowl — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 13, 2023

First-ballot hall-of-fame quarterback Joe Montana praised Mahomes’ unique skillset and his ability to excel at the position in such an unconventional manner.

“[Mahomes’] ability to throw the ball late down the middle — which you’re not supposed to do — off the back foot — which you’re not supposed to do — sideways, underhand, whatever you want, he seems to be able to do it and do it accurately, Montana said. “He’s just a different player at that position, and it’s fun to watch.”

Chasing Goat Status

Despite the countless accolades he has received in his young career, Mahomes remains five Lombardi Trophies shy of Tom Brady’s record.

#NFL Quarterbacks with multiple #SuperBowl wins: Tom Brady: 7

Joe Montana: 4

Terry Bradshaw: 4

Troy Aikman: 3

PATRICK MAHOMES: 2

Peyton Manning: 2

Eli Manning: 2

Ben Roethlisberger: 2

John Elway: 2

Jim Plunkett: 2

Bob Griese: 2

Roger Staubach: 2

Bart Starr 2 That’s it. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 13, 2023

Given that Brady won his last four Super Bowls after the age of 35, Mahomes certainly has time to catch up. However, the path to the Super Bowl may be easier said than done as Mahomes and the Chiefs will continue to face a young core of talented AFC quarterbacks.

The AFC Playoffs Starting Quarterbacks 27 years old – Patrick Mahomes

26 years old – Lamar Jackson

26 years old – Josh Allen

26 years old – Joe Burrow

24 years old – Tua Tagovailoa

24 years old – Justin Herbert

23 years old – Trevor Lawrence The new guard. (barring injury) — Albert Nguyen (@AnalyticsCapper) January 9, 2023

Prior to Sunday’s contest, Mahomes responded to the challenge of catching Brady’s rings.