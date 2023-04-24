Marlins fall to Guardians, 7-4

Share Facebook

The Miami Marlins lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, 7-4.

Miami falls to the Guardians after coming off two straight wins against them on Saturday. Miami now stands at 12-10 winning four of their last six.

Marlins vs Guardians Match 3

Miami came into Sunday’s game looking to sweep the series against Cleveland after beating them twice on Saturday.

Miami got off to a great start, leading the game 1-0 in the third inning courtesy of a home run by John Berti. Soon after, it was lights out for the Marlins. They proceeded to get scored on six times without an answer. In the third inning, Jose Ramirez of the Angels had a two-run home run. Later in the same inning, Josh Bell scored a home run to help the Guardians end the inning 3-1. The Guardians came into that game losing five of their last six.

Number one on the field and number one in your heart. Garrett Hampson, ya'll. #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/kgWs9SUgwV — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 23, 2023

Miami Two-Game Same-Day Wins

Despite the loss to end the series, Miami beat the Guardians twice on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Following a rain cancellation for the game on Friday, the game was changed to Saturday for a doubleheader. It wasn’t a problem for the Marlins as they proceeded to beat the Guardians 6-1 in the first game. The second game of the day was much closer as Miami squeezed their way into a 3-2 win in Cleveland.

Looking into the Future

The Marlins started the season 0-3 and proceeded to be 2-5. Since then, the Marlins have won eight in twelve games.

Miami is third in the NL East but is only half a game behind the second-place New York Mets and two games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. Miami is slated to open up an exciting three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night and has a chance of potentially becoming first in the NL East.