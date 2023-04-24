Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) celebrates with center fielder Manuel Margot after the team defeated the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game Sunday, April 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Rays Set Franchise Record, Sweeping the White Sox

Jesse Simmons April 24, 2023 MLB, Tampa Bay Rays 286 Views

The Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) completed the sweep of the Chicago White Six (7-15) in a 4-1 victory at Tropicana Field. The Win keeps the Rays unbeaten at home and completes their fifth series sweep to open the season.

The Rays are a perfect 13-0 at Tropicana Field, the longest home-winning streak in franchise history.

It was “Bark at the Park” for Sunday afternoon’s matchup. However, the real bite behind the bark came from dominant pitching and a continuous rain of home runs in a dominant performance over the White Sox.

Hot Hitting

Tampa Bay wasted no time at the plate. Luke Raley took a first-pitch breaking ball for a sharp two-run homer to right-center field in the bottom of the second.

The Rays have homered in the first two innings of every game thus far. They have quickly extended their homerun streak to 22 games to start the season.

Tampa would strike again in the bottom of the third inning. An opposite-field blast from Harold Ramirez got him his fifth homer of the season (10th RBI).

Lights Out Defense

The Rays would jump out to a 4-0 lead that would not be relinquished.

In Zack Eflin‘s return from the injured list with back tightness, he sailed through five innings of work with four strikeouts on 67 pitches. He allowed just one run on three hits.

Diving stops from first baseman, Yandy Diaz and outfielder Luke Raley, would complement the Ray’s defense.

Yonny Chirinos and Peter Fairbanks (0.00 ERA) combined for three strikeouts, surrendering no hits to finish the game.

Sunday’s game was summarized on the final pitch from Fairbanks: a 98-mph fastball on an 0-2 count chased by Andrew Vaughn.

History and Up Next

With Sunday’s win, the Rays tied the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-longest home winning streak to start a season since 1901. The 1907 New York Giants opened with 15 straight wins at home.

Only two teams in MLB’s modern era, the 1911 Tigers and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers, won more of their first 22 games (20-2).

Up next, the Rays host the defending World Series champions, the Houston Astros (12-10). The Astros are coming off a sweep of a hot Atlanta Braves (14-8) ball club.

