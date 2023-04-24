Around the SEC in Baseball

The SEC wrapped another thrilling weekend of baseball games this weekend.

No. 6 South Carolina swept No. 3 Florida. No. 16 Tennessee grabbed 13 runs in the first three innings against No. 4 Vanderbilt.

We’ll recap the SEC weekend games while also looking ahead to what’s next.

.@Vol_Baseball is off to a HOT start 🔥 That's 13 runs scored in the first three innings vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt 😳 pic.twitter.com/X3foI28XaU — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 22, 2023

Tennessee Routes Vandy

The Volunteers took care of business against SEC and in-state rivals, Vanderbilt.

Down 3-1 in the first game of the series, Tennessee managed to bring it back to take it to extra innings, eventually winning 4-3 in the 12th inning.

Game two saw the Volunteers dismantle Vandy, up 13-1 after just three innings and closing the game with four more runs in the fifth to win 17-1.

Game three completed the sweep as Tennessee won 10-5 while securing their seventh consecutive win over Vanderbilt as well as a second straight series sweep. It was a much-needed win for the Vols, who entered the series on a four-game losing streak with losses to No. 5 Arkansas and Tennessee Tech.

The Volunteers have a game against Bellarmine before taking on Mississippi State in a three-game series.

For the Commodores, the four-game losing streak could continue against No. 13 Kentucky over the weekend.

South Carolina Sweeps Florida

The Gamecocks handed the Gators their first series loss of the season over the weekend.

Game one started off close, 3-2 after five innings. But the margins closed after South Carolina hit five runs in the sixth and closed out the game in the seventh inning with a run-rule win.

No. 6 @GamecockBasebll with a run-rule dub against No. 3 Florida 13-3‼️ pic.twitter.com/fhpJTDpM1m — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 21, 2023

South Carolina could’ve had game two finish after two innings, hitting two and three runs, respectively, against Florida’s two after nine innings. Game three ended 7-5 in the Gamecock’s favor to close out the series.

The Gators look to bounce back against North Florida before their series against Missouri next weekend.

South Carolina looks to keep its form as they host Auburn for a three-game series.

LSU Takes Care of Ole Miss

No. 1 LSU secured another sweep, this time against Ole Miss.

The Tigers took game one 7-3 with a grand slam by Tommy White (his third of the season) in the fifth inning after being down 3-2. Dylan Crews had two home runs in game two, going 3-5 in LSU’s 8-4 victory, and Hayden Travinski had a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth to erase a 6-4 Ole Miss lead, winning 7-6.

LSU plays a game against Nicholls before their date with Alabama this weekend.

The Rebels visit Mississippi State before their triple header against Georgia.

It's A Party In The Sip 🧹 pic.twitter.com/Q9VPB8UYvF — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 23, 2023

Around the SEC

