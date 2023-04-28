The Lightning Stay Alive for Game 6

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning are still in it. It was a pivotal game in the series as Toronto held a 3-1 lead and were looking to close out the series at home. The Lightning held Toronto during Game 5 to force another. The Maple Leafs leads the series 3-2.

They will be returning to Tampa Bay for Game 6, and they will be playing in front of their home fans, which could give them the boost they need to stay alive in the series. The Lightning have a strong record at home. They will be looking to use this to their advantage and tie the series.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Michael Eyssimont and Anthony Cirelli had an outstanding performance with a goal and an assist to help the Lightning defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2. Both Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn scored for the last two goals. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves.

Eyssimont with his first goal of the series, advanced the Lightning ahead in the second after being tied at 1-1. Pat Maroon ended the second period by hitting Mark Giordano from behind and left fans rowdy.

The Lightning will be coming into Game 6 with a lot of momentum and confidence, having won Game 5. They will be looking to capitalize on their home ice advantage in the series and win in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay has a strong home record this season, and they will be looking to use that to their advantage. They will need to come out strong from the opening faceoff and put pressure on Toronto’s defense.

Defensively, the Lightning will need to tighten up and limit Toronto’s scoring chances. They have one of the best goaltenders in the league in Andrei Vasilevskiy, and he will need to be at his best to keep Toronto’s potent offense in check.

Brandon Hagel talks about the critical Game 5 win for the @TBLightning over the Maple Leafs tonight. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/qqYTFoY0RE — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) April 28, 2023

Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, which got 34 stops from Ilya Samsonov. John Tavares had two assists.

Toronto has not advanced in the post-season since 2004. They know the Lightning all too well, being put out in the first round by them last year.

Although Toronto was taken down by the Lightning last year, they will be looking to close out the series and move on to the next round. They have been playing well throughout the series, and they will be looking to continue that momentum in Game 6. They have a talented team with plenty of offensive weapons, and they will need to use their speed and skill to create scoring opportunities.

Game 6

Game 6 will be a crucial game for both teams, and the pressure will be high. The Lightning will be playing for their playoff lives, while the Maple Leafs will be looking to advance to the next round. This makes for an exciting and intense game that hockey fans won’t want to miss.