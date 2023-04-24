Bruins Bury Panthers 6-2, Hold a 3-1 Lead

Share Facebook

The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers 6-2 Sunday afternoon and now hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The Bruins took both games on the road and now head back to Boston with just one win needed to advance.

Bruins Early Start

Boston’s second-rated offense came out hot early. In the first 22 minutes of the game, Boston scored both of their goals on power plays.

Their first goal came in a scramble at the net. Florida’s goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, looked to have saved Tyler Bertuzzi’s shot, but Brad Marchand had other plans. Coming from across the ice, Marchand forced himself to the puck in the crease and scored the first goal for Boston.

With just a little past one minute in the second period, Tayl0r Hall’s pass to Jake Debrusk gave the Bruins their second goal of the game.

Panthers Fight Back

Over this season, the Florida Panthers have been led by offseason acquisition, Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk had 40 goals this season and showed off his scoring prowess with four minutes left in the second period.

As the puck bounced off the boards and headed behind the Bruin’s goal, Tkachuk grabbed the puck and slipped it across the net, giving momentum to the Panthers.

The Bruins entered the second intermission with a one-goal lead. At the start of the third period, a Tyler Bertuzzi tip shot made it a 3-1 game. The Panthers answered right away.

With six minutes played in the third period, Sam Bennett scored on a deflected shot from Brandon Montour.

However, it was all Boston after that.

Stop it, They’re Already Dead

Despite being outshot 44-31, the Bruins scored six goals in Game 4. It was a combination of both excellent goaltending by Linus Ullmark and not-so-excellent goaltending by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Later in the third, Jake Debrusk scored his second goal of the game and brought the lead back to two.

Eight minutes later, Taylor Hall scored his first goal and his third point of the game. While up 5-2, the Bruins ended the Panther’s hope of a late comeback by scoring an empty net goal. Hall scored the tap in and the Bruins won Game 4 with ease.

What’s Next?

It will require a miracle for Florida to upset the Bruins.

The most dominant team in 45 years has been nothing short of immaculate as of late. Game 5 of this series is Wednesday. The puck drop is set for 7 p.m.