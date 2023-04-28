Pat Dooley’s High Five (April 28th)

Pat Dooley April 28, 2023

Now that the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is complete and we know that Anthony Richardson is a Colt, we also know that where you are drafted matters … but not always.

The higher you are picked, the more money you get in your first contract. Of course, the big money comes after the third year.

Anyway, the High Five today looks at where the members of the Florida Ring of Honor were drafted (so that means it’s the High Six today):

Steve Spurrier

He was the third pick in the 1967 Draft and lasted 10 years in the league, mostly with the 49ers. He was also the starting punter his first four seasons in the NFL. As a starter he went 13-24-1.

Jack Youngblood

Another first-round pick who went 20th to the Rams in 1971. He finished with 151.5 sacks and reached the NFL Hall of Fame.

Wilber Marshall

The linebacker won a pair of Super Bowls after being the 11th pick by the Bears in the ’84 Draft . He also played for Washington and played 12 years in the league.

Emmitt Smith

Smith went out early and there were questions about him, just as there were when he came out of high school. After being the 17th pick in the 1990 Draft, he went on to become the league’s all-time leading rusher.

Danny Wuerffel

Despite being the Heisman winner, Wuerffel had to wait until the 99th pick to be chosen by the Saints. He started some games for them and for the Redskins when he was reunited with Spurrier. He played for seven years.

Tim Tebow

You think AR is polarizing. Man, there were NFL writers rooting against Timmy. He went to Denver in the first round in 2010 with the 25th pick and had one magical season, but never could really catch on once John Elway cut him loose.

