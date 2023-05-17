Florida Men’s Golf in Danger of Missing Nationals

Share Facebook

Following an impressive SEC Championship title, the Florida men’s golf team has found itself in a bit of a slump at the NCAA Regional in Bath, Michigan. Out of the 13 teams in the Bath Regional, the Gators are tied for sixth, which puts them in danger of missing the Top 5 cut for nationals.

Final 18 on deck ⤵️ ⛳️: Eagle Eye Golf Club

📍: Bath, Michigan

⏰: 9:25 a.m.

May 17, 2023

Who the Gators are Chasing

Multiple teams at the Bath Regional have had a lights-out week, which has made it more difficult for Florida to stay in the race.

Here are the standings of the teams ahead of UF after day two:

Georgia: 540 (-28) Illinois: 550 (-18) Oregon: 553 (-15) Texas: 556 (-12) Michigan State: 557 (-11)

Florida is tied with Kansas State at 564, seven strokes behind Michigan State. They need to make up all that ground on Wednesday, the final day of the regional.

Biondi Keeping Gators Afloat

Brazilian senior Fred Biondi had a stellar second day, shooting three under par without a bogey. Biondi has been the main bright spot for the Gators during regionals with only one bogey through 36 holes.

Despite the outlook being relatively grim for the team to advance to nationals, Biondi has a chance to move on. The top player from each non-advancing team receives a bid to Grayhawk.

What a round by @FredBiondi 🔥 He shoots a bogey-free 68 (-3) and has just one bogey through 36 holes. Biondi is -5 overall in T6 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IZvgabbkS7 — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) May 16, 2023

Help From the Supporting Cast

Florida is not quite out yet, but it is going to take a resounding team effort in Wednesday’s final round to make the Top 5.

Aside from Biondi’s success, the Eagle Eye course has been giving the Gators fits. None of the other four UF players shot under par on day two. Ricky Castillo and Yuxin Lin both shot even par, while Matthew Kress and John DuBois shot +3 and +6, respectively.

Biondi will likely be at Grayhawk for nationals regardless. If the other four players want to compete on the biggest stage in college golf, they need to play flawless golf on day three.