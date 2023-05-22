Brooks Koepka Makes History in PGA Championship Victory

Share Facebook

Brooks Koepka won his third PGA Championship on Sunday, giving him his fifth major title. When he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy, he became the first LIV Golf player to win a major championship.

The Wanamaker Trophy goes to Brooks Koepka for a third time. pic.twitter.com/uPD24p2i4O — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 21, 2023

Koepka became one of 20 golfers to have five or more major championship wins. He also joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the third player to win a third PGA Championship in the modern era. He’s only the seventh player since 1950 to win his fifth major before turning 34, according to Justin Ray of the Twenty First Group.

The 105th PGA Championship was held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, and saw Koepka finish with a score of nine-under par, finishing two shots ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland, who tied for second. Hovland and Koepka were neck and neck throughout the final day until he pulled away on the 16th hole. Trailing Koepka by one stroke, Hovland hit his tee shot into the bunker and he eventually double bogeyed the hole. Koepka birdied the 16th hole, growing his lead to four, and never looked back.

Viktor Hovland's second shot caught the lip of the bunker. He made double bogey on 16. pic.twitter.com/mzE4SN6rRE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

The victory was an emotional one for Koepka and is his first major win since 2019. Just last month, he was heading into the final round of The Masters with a two stroke lead, but fumbled a chance to win the green jacket and ultimately finished second to Jon Rahm.

Koepka called his win at Oak Hill the most meaningful of his 5 Major Championships.#PGAChamp — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 22, 2023

The West Palm Beach native has been successful in his last 22 major championship appearances. He has five wins, four second-place finishes and 14 top-10 finishes. After the disappointing Masters finish, he was determined to come out on top this time.

Brooks Koepka is once again a major champion. But he didn't do it alone. It took a team to rebuild his game, his psyche and his body.@RyanLavnerGC highlights those who helped bring Brooks back from the brink: https://t.co/j8iqcaNX0g pic.twitter.com/UAb7Sz0Cx1 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) May 22, 2023

Koepka is set to make his next appearance in the LIV Golf DC Tournament on Thursday at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.