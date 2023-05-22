Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (May 22nd)

Pat Dooley May 22, 2023 Dooley, Feature Sports News 249 Views

The Back Nine comes at you after a celebratory weekend because nobody celebrates SEC titles like the Gators. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

 

10. Watching the videos of the Gator players and coaches celebrating after Arkansas lost and Florida won a share of the SEC took me back to the old days of listening to a game in the press box because we couldn’t write until we knew the other results. Anyway, you don’t care about that, but you should care about this Florida team winning 20 SEC games in the toughest league in America. I know it’s easy to say but these guys seem to like playing with each other.

11. Or maybe that’s part of the equation for success. I know there have been teams that didn’t get along and still won, but it helps when everyone is pulling in the same direction and guys are coming off the bench to get big hits because they never stopped being in the game mentally. I can’t imagine how packed the Condron Ballpark is going to be for regionals.

12. Two stats that show this was a great regular season — Florida struck out 10.8 batters per game and averaged 10 hits a game. The Gators have also scored in 45.8 percent of the innings they have played. This is a really good team, but we all know that it is different in the postseason. Just ask UCLA softball, which was the two overall national seed and went two and barbecue, which was stunning. Sports has no script.

13. It was hardly a surprise that Florida ended its season a little earlier than normal. Once the Gators were sent to Stanford, you kind of knew it would not end well. Give the Gators credit for winning twice in Palo Alto, but this team simply could not be expected to go far because of its pitching woes. Florida finished the season with an ERA of 3.69, which is the highest in school history breaking the mark set back when Beth Dieter was pitching for Florida in 1999.

14. Come talk to me before the next two majors because I am on a roll. I picked the last two correctly and I think the only time I got two in a row right was when I just gave up and picked Tiger Woods every time. Brooks Koepka said he was going to approach this one differently than the Masters and by gosh he just made it a boring final round.

15. I know it happened almost a week ago, but wanted to make sure I gave the proper shoutout to the Florida golf team for digging itself out of a hole to qualify for the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. These boys are special.

16. I did not see these two NBA series coming. I have learned a lot. Nikola Jokic is my new favorite player and Jimmy Butler is the best postseason player in the world. There, I watched a few games and think I know everything.

17. Please enjoy what we have left of Florida Gators sports because the abyss is near and then people just will start talking about how bad the football team will be for three months.

 

18. I need to put together some good playlists because vacations are coming up. I hope. Let’s start with this one:

* “Forgiving Ties” by Deer Tick.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RztbEaD6hKE

* “The Mayor of Simpleton” by XTC. Which is kind of an oldie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Da9sc6YDBo

* And so is this one (1995) or not, but “In The Meantime” by Spacehog.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCsGRCf8T9Y

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

From the Orange and Blue to the Garnet and Gold

With one minute left to play in the first playoff game of 2022, the Bobcats …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties