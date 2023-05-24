Celtics Force ECF Back to Boston With 116-99 Win Over Heat

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat fell to the Boston Celtics 116-99 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night. The Heat had a chance to sweep the Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals to take on the Denver Nuggets. However, the Celtics forced the series back to Boston for a Game 5.

Got a chance to close it out Thursday in Boston. pic.twitter.com/YyUHYYahUl — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 24, 2023

Hot Start for the Heat

Before the loss, Miami had been undefeated at home during the playoffs before losing Game 4 at the Kaseya Center.

The Heat started out scorching in the first half, shooting 52.6% from the field and 31.2% from behind the arc. Miami held a six point lead at halftime over the Celtics. Caleb Martin continued to impress with another stellar stat line going into the break. Martin was leading the Heat with 14 points and hadn’t missed a shot in the half.

Kyle with the theft, Caleb with the slam pic.twitter.com/yP0v2XyUR3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 24, 2023

Celtics Second Half Takeover

Miami extended its lead to nine early in the third quarter before Boston went on an 18-0 run and never allowed the Heat to retake the lead. Jayson Tatum scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half. Previously, Tatum had no made field goals in the fourth quarter through the first three games of the series.

Jayson Tatum shines as the @celtics win Game 4 on the road! 34 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK, 5 3PM ECF Game 5: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/prAkjK9aoM — NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2023

Heat Confidence Levels Remain High

Miami went cold in the second half, shooting just 35% from the field and 18.8% from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler attempted to be the hero for Miami as he has throughout the playoffs, scoring 29 points, but didn’t receive much help from the rest of the team to close the game. No other Heat player had more than six points in the second half, allowing the Celtics to run away with the game. Butler did not seem too concerned about the loss, as he was singing “everything’s gonna be alright” in his press conference.

Good morning. Early morning flight to Boston. Again. Just remember the message from Jimmy Butler after game four. Sing along… pic.twitter.com/LfAGdTvEFZ — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 24, 2023

Miami will have another opportunity to close out the series going into Boston for Game 5 up 3-1 in the series. If Miami can win on the road at TD Garden, they will advance to the NBA Finals for the seventh time in franchise history. They would take on the Denver Nuggets, who are making their first ever NBA Finals appearance. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.