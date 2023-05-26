Former Gators WR Xzavier Henderson Commits to Cincinnati

Share Facebook

Former Gators wide receiver Xzavier Henderson announced his commitment to play for the Cincinnati Bearcats on Instagram Friday afternoon. The former Florida wideout posted a story on the social media platform with the caption, “today I woke up a Bearcat.”

BREAKING: Florida transfer WR Xzavier Henderson has committed to Cincinnati.https://t.co/A6g5myyYYs pic.twitter.com/T9D1FbVJ26 — On3 (@On3sports) May 26, 2023

The commitment comes more than a month after Henderson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal April 22.

The junior never panned out to his original expectations during his three-year stint for Florida, but did become very active in the Gators’ offense. He started 11 games last season and led the team in receptions with 38 for 410 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team with 11 punt returns for 108 yards.

Henderson Joins A Familiar Face

Henderson will join former Florida quarterback Emory Jones, who recently committed to the Bearcats after a one-year stint with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Cincinnati has signed Arizona State transfer Emory Jones. The former Ohio State commit and Florida starting quarterback joins new Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield after spending 2022 with the Sun Devils:https://t.co/lkqKBTu9Ek pic.twitter.com/TGZgglG6lP — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 21, 2022

Jones and Henderson shared two years together in Florida. The wideout also links with former Gators cornerback Jordan Young, who also joined the Bearcats through the transfer portal.

Who Will Fill the Void Left by Henderson For the Gators?

Pearsall is expected to be the top-target for Florida’s offense next season, while sophomore Caleb Douglas and junior Justin Shorter also could play next-man-up for the Gators’ wide receiver corp.

Junior Ja’Quavion Fraziars and sophomores Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman, along with true freshmen Andy Jean and Aiden Mizell, round out the rest of Florida’s scholarship pass-catching unit.