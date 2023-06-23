LSU Stuns Wake Forest in Extra Innings

Share Facebook

Twitter

In a winner-take-all game, the LSU Tigers and Wake Forest Deamon Deacons sent their aces to the mound. After both teams were held scoreless through the 10th inning, Tommy White lived up to the moment and sent a two-run home run to left field to win it for LSU.

Pitching Dominance

Paul Skenes and Rhett Lowder lived up to the hype in this high-stakes game.

Skenes, who will most likely be a top 3 pick in the upcoming MLB draft, only allowed two hits through eight innings and totaled nine strikeouts. With this impressive number, Skenes was able to break the SEC single-season strikeout record with 203.

Long Live King Skenes@Paul_Skenes is the new record-holder for SEC and LSU strikeouts in a season with 203 pic.twitter.com/pRWjHxrXNH — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 22, 2023

Although Lowder’s velocity is slower compared to Skenes, he is just as calculated and controlled. Lowder led his team through seven innings with six strikeouts, allowing three hits. Both pitchers set their teams up as best they could for a win.

Offensive Efforts

The pitching precision didn’t allow for many offensive chances. However, towards the end of the game, more scoring opportunities presented themselves.

Justin Johnson was able to draw Skenes’ only walk of the game in the top of the eighth. Bennett Lee was then able to bunt him over to second base. Minutes later, Skenes threw a wild pitch, allowing Johnson to advance to third.

Then, Malek Houston bunted over to first base, and LSU’s Tre Morgan made a speedy, acrobatic play, pitching the ball to catcher Alex Millazo in time for a tag at home plate. This kept the game tied at 0-0 and halted momentum for Wake Forest.

WHAT A PLAY TO SAVE A RUN‼️ TRE' MORGAN LOOKED LIKE A SHORTSTOP PLAYING FIRST BASE 😱@LSUbaseball | #MCWS pic.twitter.com/lfQGz7XiAJ — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2023

The next big offensive push wasn’t until the bottom of the 11th inning when Dylan Crews singled to left field to lead off the inning. White followed with a bomb over the left center field wall to walk it off for the Tigers and send them to the College World Series Final.

Up Next

After winning three consecutive elimination games, the Tigers have sent the No. 1 overall seed home and move on to the CWS Finals. The Finals will be a rematch of the 2017 CWS Final when the Florida Gators swept the Tigers. LSU will be looking for revenge while the Gators hope to win their second national title in program history.

Game 1 is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.