Rays look to snap four-game losing streak against Phillies

The Tampa Bay Rays have led the American League East throughout the entire season with a 57-32 record. However, their past four games against the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies have failed to result in a victory. With the All-Star break approaching, the Rays will look to avoid a sweep against the Phillies Thursday. Tampa Bay’s once massive lead in the AL East has shrunk down to a five-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles.

Game 3 Against Philly

Getting the start on the mound for the Rays is righthander Shawn Armstrong. Listed as a reliever, Armstrong will get only his second start of the season against a strong Philadelphia lineup who put up eight runs on Wednesday. Armstrong has an ERA of 1.15 in 15.2 innings of work this season.

Christopher Sanchez will start on the mound for the Phillies. The 26-year-old will get his fifth start of the season in hopes to get Philadelphia another key win to climb back up the division standings. The Phillies are 11.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

The Tampa Bay offense scored four runs in the opening three innings in Wednesday’s matchup. However, they were held scoreless for the final six innings in an 8-4 defeat. First baseman Yandy Diaz and Outfielder Manuel Margot will look to get back into the hit column after failing to do so Wednesday night.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. at Tropicana Field.

Upcoming Games

The Rays will welcome the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting Friday to end the first half of the season. The Braves, at 58-28, currently hold the league’s best record and are eight games ahead of the Miami Marlins in their division. This series, a potential World Series preview, will be vital for the Rays to build momentum heading into the All-Star break.