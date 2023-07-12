Thomas Haugh Excited to Enter the Golden Era

Share Facebook

Thomas Haugh is trading in the cool Pennsylvania weather for the Florida heat. The 6-foot-9 senior from the Perkiomen School, a boarding school in Pennsylvania, has spent the last two months in the heart of Gator Nation. In this short time, Haugh has gained 12 pounds and a new workout regime that has left him feeling stronger and confident for the start of the season.

What It Means to Lead

Originally, Haugh was apart of the graduating class of 2022. In hopes of receiving more offers, he decided to pursue a freshman prep year and became apart of the class of 2023. During his last year, he was able to win a state championship.

Haugh said he especially looks up to current Gators forward Will Richard. Although Haugh came in as a forward, he’s been guarding Richards in practice. Not only has this helped Haugh’s defense, but it allows Haugh to have a role model in Richard.

Greatness on the Horizon

With a new diet, new conditioning and a new team, most players would feel overwhelmed. However, this is not the case for Haugh.

“Just being here early developed me more mentally,” he said. “I also got stronger too.”

The connection that he feels with his teammates is very strong, though he said that he has to watch out for the strong elbows from forward Tyrese Samuels during practice. Nevertheless, the bond he has with his teammates on and off the court is undeniable.

A Golden Pick

Head coach Todd Golden seemed to take the hearts of Florida Gators fans with shirts labeled “Golden Era” flooding the stands in the O’Connell Center. Haugh describes coach Golden as a “Players Coach.” He said he appreciates the way Golden is able to get on the court during practice and how he is not afraid to demonstrate what he needs.

With the season approaching, fans of Gators men’s basketball will see what Haugh can bring to the court in Golden’s second year as head coach.