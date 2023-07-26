Jaguars Head Into First Day of Training Camp

Share Facebook

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their first day of training camp Wednesday. The majority of training camp will be held on the brand-new practice fields in the Miller Electric Center. Around 2,000 fans lined up and filled the Miller Electric Center on the first day of camp to cheer for the team in black, teal and gold while screaming, “Duval!”

New Miller Electric Center

The Jaguars new practice facility gives the Jacksonville roster a chance to have a place to call home. The Jags have been practicing in TIAA Bank Stadium since the 2022 offseason while the new facility was under construction. The Miller Center offers players two practice fields, an indoor practice field, offices and seating for 2,000 fans. This is just the beginning of new state-of-the-art properties for the Jaguars with a possible update coming in the near future to TIAA Bank Stadium.

Hope for the Upcoming Season

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expressed excitement for the upcoming season. During a training camp press conference, Pederson emphasized how motivating it is to see hometown fans in the stand cheering on the his team. The Jaguars are hoping to defend their AFC South Division title from 2022 in the upcoming season.

Missing in Action

Linebacker Dawuane Smoot was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Smoot is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 16 against the New York Jets last season. Additionally, the team is also without offensive lineman Ben Bartch. Though, Pederson expects Bartch to participate in camp in the upcoming days while Smoot will be out for longer.

Whether the Jaguars are competing in a new stadium, new practice facility or on the street, one thing is true. Jacksonville fans are ready to cheer on their Florida team while yelling out “Duval” at the top of their lungs in the upcoming season.