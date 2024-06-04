Trevor Lawrence Talks Contract Extension With Jaguars

Share Facebook

With the 2024 season right around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars still have yet to extend franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s contract. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He revealed to reporters his concerns about a contract extension from the Jaguars. The Jaguars had lofty expectations for the 2023 season, but instead, Lawrence’s performance left a lot to be desired.

All the talk surrounding Lawrence’s contract extension is currently in the air. He is not stressing out just yet, despite the fact that nothing has officially come to fruition. Lawrence expressed his belief that all contract talks will be ironed out before training camp in July.

Ahead of the Game

Lawrence already ranks fourth in Jaguars history in passing touchdowns (58) and yards (11,770). In 2023, he led Jacksonville to an 8-3 start. However, he struggled with numerous injuries as the season went on, which caused the team to finish 1-5 and miss playoffs.

Despite this turmoil, Lawrence still has a bright future ahead of him. With his rookie contract set to expire in 2025, the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 campaign, paying him $25.7 million. The Jaguars will now have to decide if an extension is in the cards for their former No. 1 pick.

Lawrence told reporters during offseason activities that he does not mind waiting for the extension. With that being said, he ideally wants to tackle the situation before training camp. He mentioned how he is focusing on improving under head coach Doug Pederson’s system rather than taking part in talks with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke.

Coming in Close

Lawrence acknowledged that he cannot control factors that go into his contract extension, but he can control the job he has and how he does it. The quarterback has been informed of the developments, but he is letting his team deal with specifics.