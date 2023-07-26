USWNT Set for Second Women’s World Cup Match Against Netherlands

Share Facebook

Twitter

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is in full swing and the United States Women’s National Team will play their second match of the tournament Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. The USWNT will take on the Netherlands and it will be be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Finals. The U.S. came out victorious, defeating the Netherlands 2-0.

HAPPY MATCHDAY! 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗙𝗜𝗙𝗔 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗘 🇺🇸 USA vs The Netherlands 🇳🇱 9 PM ET

📍 Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara 📺 FOX / Universo, Telemundo, Peacock Match Preview » https://t.co/U9CTyx9PNz#USWNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/xaDmOQHa3T — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 26, 2023

Previous Match

The U.S. is coming off of a 3-0 win against Vietnam Friday. While they were happy with the win, the team also admitted to some missed opportunities. It is uncertain if coach Vlatco Andonvoski is looking to make either tactical or roster adjustments for the upcoming game.

Roster

The first match featured a mixed roster of World Cup veterans and debuts. In the starting lineup, six players made their debut while five players returned from the 2019 World Cup.

Forward Sophia Smith was one of the players to debut, but she carried the team to a win like a veteran. The 22-year-old from Colorado scored two goals and notched an assist in her debut. Lindsey Horan scored the third goal, resulting in the team’s 3-0 win. Her two goals made her the youngest player on a USWNT to score multiple goals in their debut.

Megan Rapinoe made her 200th international appearance Friday off the bench. The 38-year-old veteran announced in July that she will be retiring after the National Women’s Soccer League season concludes and is likely to keep making her appearances off the bench.

SOPHIA SMITH SCORES THE @USWNT'S FIRST GOAL IN THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7zBnGYfhQh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

Group Matches

The Netherlands are also coming off of a win in their opening match. The squad defeated Portugal 1-0 on Sunday. Portugal and Vietnam, who are in the same group as the U.S., will be playing Thursday at 3:00 a.m. The top two teams in each group will advance to the Round of 16 and the U.S. currently sits atop Group E along with the Netherlands.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.