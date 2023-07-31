Dalvin Cook Visits Jets Practice, Leaves Without Deal

Share Facebook

As the NFL season approaches, almost all the pieces are in place for the 32 NFL franchises that await kickoff. However, one star remains on the open market: Dalvin Cook. The four-time pro bowl running back is still unsigned, but Cook visited the New York Jets’ practice on Sunday. Despite Cook leaving without a deal, there is mutual interest on both sides.

A New Situation for No. 4

Since entering the league, Dalvin Cook quickly established himself among the league’s elite running backs. Cook was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft, and immediately became a massive piece for the Vikings offense. In 2020, the Vikings rewarded Cook with a five-year, $63 million extension, making him one of the league’s highest paid running backs.

Despite his continued success post-extension, Minnesota decided to cut costs at the replaceable running back position. The Vikings released Cook on June 8 after six years with the team, making the 27-year-old a free agent. With Cook hitting the open market for the first time, he is looking to join a team with a chance to win.

The Jets Fly Into Cook Contention

The busiest team during the offseason may not be done adding pieces yet. After acquiring franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets have been interested in adding Dalvin Cook to the mix. The Jets cleared cap for a potential move, as the team and Rodgers worked out a contract restructure last week. After facing Rodgers in the NFC North for the past six years, Cook demonstrated his interest to play alongside the former four-time MVP.

Cook headed to Jets practice on Sunday, where he mingled with potential teammates and coaches, and underwent a medical examination. Jets fans attending the practice were excited to see their potential new star up-and-close, starting loud chants for Cook among his arrival. Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke about Cook on the Up and Adams Show Monday morning.

"Yesterday was awesome, had a really good meeting with him… He turned me into a believer." Robert Saleh loves @dalvincook.. so @heykayadams wants to know when he's taking the field 👀 📺 Watch the full interview on YouTube https://t.co/WZ282zIBdY pic.twitter.com/xa74hIz2tu — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 31, 2023

While the two sides did not agree on a deal during the visit, the possibility of a deal being reached eventually is likely. Cook even said on Good Morning Football Friday that the “possibility is high” of him joining up with Gang Green. When asked about potentially joining the Jets, Cook had nothing but praise for his potential new organization.

Dalvin Cook’s Up a Potential Market

Despite Cook visiting the Jets, his market is wide open with multiple teams having reported interest. The New England Patriots have been looking for potential backfield additions, and have been connected with Cook, as well as fellow free-agent back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott’s former team, the Dallas Cowboys, could also be in the market for a back to pair up with the franchise-tagged Tony Pollard. When asked, Cook seemed interested in potentially pairing with an elite back, which could happen on America’s Team.

Another team in the mix for Cook is his hometown team, the Miami Dolphins. Miami has a running back committee in place, but could use an alpha to lead the pack. On Good Morning Football Friday, Cook said joining the Dolphins “would mean so much to me” and that it would be “a Cinderella story.” When asked about the Cook rumors, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel commented while speaking to the media on Friday.

Offered without commentary, here is Mike McDaniel on the Dolphins level of interest in Dalvin Cook. 🤐 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/878KRCeLVA — I Ain't Him (@Phincane) July 28, 2023

Cook is in No Rush

Despite interest from multiple teams league-wide, Dalvin Cook is remaining patient. He has no other meetings currently scheduled, but is not ruling out one in the future.

No matter where Cook ends up, he has the potential to be a massive piece to an eventual Super Bowl winning puzzle, and he is intent on showing he has a lot left in the tank.