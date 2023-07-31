Napier Talks Start of Gators Football Fall Camp

Share Facebook

The college football regular season is slowly approaching. As the Florida Gators report for fall camp, Gators football head coach Billy Napier is settling into year two. It was a below average season for the Gators in 2022. Especially considering the high expectations that the fan base has year after year. However, as Napier continues to put his footprint on the program, there is a new buy in from the team that was not previously there.

Blocking out the outside noise will be crucial for the team this year. Many members of the media are picking the Gators to finish towards the bottom of their division. Nevertheless, the expectations of others cannot and will not be higher than those of Napier and his players.

A New Opportunity

Florida will have its first official Fall camp practice on Monday, July 31. With the kickoff to the season around the corner, different storylines will be created around this team by the media. But the media is not what is going to determine the fate of the Gators in 2023. On Sunday, Napier addressed the media about the progression of his squad throughout 2023 and how that will translate to the field this season.

Roster Decisions

Depth is something that every elite college football program in the country possesses. As Napier enters year two, he has added players to his depth chart that will help contribute to the team in different roles. However, many of these roles have yet to be determined and will be settled during Fall camp. Position battles will occur and starting spots will either be earned or taken away. This is simply the most crucial time of year for the team throughout the offseason. Napier was asked about the depth of his team in 2023.

To conclude, the Gators will open regular season play on August 26 as they travel to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Utes. Kickoff for the game will be at 8 p.m. The contest will be a rematch of last year’s game, where the Gators came out victorious.