Florida CB Jason Marshall Jr. Reflects on Loss Against Utah

Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. has long been regarded as a special talent to watch. After his first game of the season with the Gators against Utah finished in a loss, Marshall Jr. reflects on the mistakes and how he can improve in time for Saturday’s home opener.

Jason Marshall Jr. on First Play Failure

Communication was lacking on the field with Florida teammates, particularly in the secondary. Marshall and the Florida defense gave up a 70-yard touchdown pass during Utah’s first play.

Following the first touchdown, for the rest of the game, Utah’s offense thrived and took full advantage. The Utes gained 200 yards and had an average of 3.84 yards per play. It was evident after the first touchdown that the defense needed to get together and develop a better game plan.

Despite that first play happening the way it did, Marshall knew it was important to not let it shake up the team. It’s crucial in these instances to respond correctly and maintain focus for the remainder of the game.

“It’s football. It happens,” Marshall said. “Once we gave up that big play, we just had to come back to our senses and calm down. Coming to the sideline after that play, talking it out, calming down, that was pretty much it.”

Key Takeaways to Learn

Marshall admits that the team made a lot of mistakes, but to learn and grow, the team needs to put the game against Utah in the past.

As Florida takes on McNeese State next for their home opener, it’s vital for Marshall to not let the doubts run through his and the teams heads. McNeese State is a disciplined and offensively strong team, so Florida can’t afford to lose focus early into the season.

With the new installation of LED lights inside Ben Hill Griffin stadium, Marshall is eager to see how fans will light up The Swamp and bring the energy needed for the Florida team to come back with a win.