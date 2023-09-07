Eastern Kentucky Set to Face Kentucky in Week-two Bout

Share Facebook

Eastern Kentucky heads to Lexington Saturday to take on Kentucky in an in-state matchup. The 0-1 Colonels look to pull off a week two upset against the 1-0 Wildcats when they kick off in Kroger Field at 3 p.m. This will be the first time the two teams match up against each other since Sept. 9, 2017, exactly six years prior to their upcoming game.

The Wounded Underdog

The Colonels are coming off a deflating loss in their season-opener, where they were defeated 66-13 to Cincinnati. Nothing went right for the team, as Eastern Kentucky was dominated in almost every stat.

Also, starting quarterback Parker McKinney threw two interceptions in the loss. Head coach Walt Wells, a two-time ASUN conference Coach of the Year, will look to turn the ship around immediately.

The SEC Favorite

For head coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats, week one went well enough to start the season in the win column.

The team, however, hopes to see a better performance from quarterback Devin Leary, who had one touchdown and one interception in the 44-14 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

Leary, who transferred this past season from NC State, will look to be more comfortable in his second outing with the team. Stoops believes that his team will improve ahead of Saturday.

Mark Stoops says from Week 1 to Week 2 is when teams make the most improvement of any week in the season. Overall was satisfied with the game (30-point win) but his team isn’t where he wants it to be at just yet. “We’re going to get a lot better.” pic.twitter.com/pec6VSsT9V — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) September 3, 2023

Coaching Connection

Before being named head coach at Eastern Kentucky, Wells was on Stoops’ staff as a quality control analyst. The coaches cultivated a strong relationship in the process. Wells believes his time on the staff helped him get to where he is now.

"I needed Kentucky more than Kentucky needed me." Before becoming the head coach at EKU, Walt Wells spent two years on Mark Stoops' staff. The two quickly developed a strong friendship. "He was very instrumental in helping me here at this job… Kentucky's been good to me.… pic.twitter.com/13ip6hNixQ — KSR (@KSRonX) September 5, 2023

Series History

Eastern Kentucky is winless in their five matchups against Kentucky. In their 2017 matchup, EKU had a chance to win as the Colonels were up 16-10 in the third quarter, but ended up letting go of the lead and falling short 27-16.

The team will try to avenge the loss and put a dent in the Wildcats’ flawless series record against them.