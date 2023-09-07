Arkansas Set to Host Kent State in Week-Two Matchup

Share Facebook

The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at home on Saturday, Sept. 9, in Razorback Stadium.

Razorback Rampage

Arkansas is heading into the game 1-0 after thrashing Western Carolina 56-13 at War Memorial Stadium. Quarterback KJ Jefferson had a great game, as he threw for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for a score himself.

After rushing for 42 yards and scoring two touchdowns, runningback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders had a swollen knee after the game.

Head coach Sam Pittman had this to say Wednesday regarding the status of his starting back.

The good news for Razorback fans is that defensive back Kee’yon Stewart will be available Saturday following his one game suspension.

The redshirt senior was arrested for reckless driving Friday morning after going 126 mph in a 70 by Arkansas State Police.

Here is what Pittman had to say on the situation:

Pittman and his coaching staff will allow the defensive back to play even though his service hours will not be completed by then.

Defensive back Jayden Johnson had a great game against Western Carolina. He caught an interception and a forced fumble. Johnson also had five total tackles, four of which were solo.

After the Razorbacks defense forced five turnovers last game, Pittman still wants more from his defensive line to improve.

A Game to Forget

Kent State is 0-1 after losing their first game of the season to UCF 56-6.

Quarterback Michael Alaimo went 12/31, throwing for 145 yards and one interception.

The Golden Flashes couldn’t get their running game going either, as they rushed for just 94 yards on 36 carries. The offensive line struggled, allowing four sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Kent States’ defense wasn’t any better, as they allowed 334 yards in the air and 389 on the ground. They were able to force an interception, but that was the only positive all game.

You can catch the game Saturday at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.