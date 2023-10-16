Monday Night Football Preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) will be traveling to Los Angeles to face Chargers (2-2) on Monday Night Football.

Both teams will look for fresh new starts this week but in different ways. The Cowboys played the San Francisco 49ers last week, where they gave up 42 points and only scored 10. Meanwhile, the Chargers have won two in a row and are coming off of a bye. The last time these two faced off, it was 2021, and the Cowboys brought home a 20-17 victory.

In the injury department, defensive end Joey Bosa, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and safety Derwin James are expected to suit up tonight for the Chargers. The Chargers’ defense is getting a key addition to the line of scrimmage, even after Khalil Mack recorded six sacks without Bosa in Week 4.

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) is off the injury report and is expected to be full-go in his return to action. S Derwin James (hamstring) is back, too. L.A. getting healthy coming off the bye. https://t.co/EiPMdB1RXE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2023

Dallas Cowboys

After starting 3-0 and being listed as one of the NFC’s most talented teams, the Cowboys have been on the struggle bus as of lately.

However, the Cowboys can easily get back on track with a win against the Chargers. Quarterback Dak Prescott has a completion rate of 69.4%. Also, he has thrown for a total of 1,061 yards so far this season with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Cowboys are stacked at receiver with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup. However, this season Lamb has really been the only one that is being productive. Lamb has 27 receptions for 358 yards with only one TD. Meanwhile, Cooks and Gallup have a combined 253 yards with zero TDs.

Dallas’ defense has been the spotlight of this team all year long, until last week. Before their game with the 49ers, the Cowboys gave up 41 points in four games, including a shutout against the New York Giants. They gave up 42 against the Niners. Looking ahead, Micah Parsons and company will have to dial in if they want to get back on track.

Los Angeles Chargers

After starting 0-2, the Los Angeles Chargers have won two straight and look to keep that momentum rolling after the bye week. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw his first interceptions of the year in his last game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert has a 71% completion rate with a total of 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Austin Ekeler is returning tonight after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

Ekeler rushed 16 times for a 116 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. With Ekeler back, Herbert should have more options to throw to in the passing game. Backup running back Joshua Kelley has performed decent since Ekeler’s injury, but it is clear the struggles the Chargers have in the running game without Ekeler.

The Chargers biggest struggle this year has been their defense. In their first four games, the Chargers gave up a total of 1,616 yards. The Chargers’ defense will need to limit the big plays downfield tonight if they want to keep their winning streak alive.

puttin’ on for the city pic.twitter.com/o2R16eNqDl — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 15, 2023

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said he has a lot of respect for this Cowboys team and particularly Prescott.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.