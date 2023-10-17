Texas Rangers Take Early Series Lead Over Houston Astros

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros continued the American League Championship Series Monday night.

The Rangers defeated the Astros by a score of 5-4, giving them a 2-0 series lead.

The Game

The Rangers came out of the gates firing, taking a 4-0 lead into the top of the second inning. Adolis García, Robbie Grossman, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien scored. The Astros responded with one of their own in the second inning thanks to a Yordan Alvarez homer to centerfield.

The third inning went in the Rangers benefit, with Jonah Heim recording a homer to left field. This would be the last run the Rangers score on the night.

The Astros proceeded to rally through the next four innings. Alvarez scored twice, with a homer and a double from Michael Brantley. Alex Bregman also homered in the fourth.

With Alvarez putting the Astros on his back, Bruce Bochy explained the Rangers didn’t consider walking him.

“That’s the last thing I want to do at that point,” Bochy said. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Rangers-Post-Has-He-Considered-Walking-Alvarez.mp3

Player Performances

The Rangers started Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, who pitched six innings. He allowed five hits, three errors and two home runs. On the flip side, he had nine strikeouts.

For Houston, they started Framber Valdez, who only lasted 2.2 innings after allowing seven hits, four errors and one home run. They rotated between five pitchers for the rest of the game, with none playing more than 2.1 (J.P. France).

When it comes to hitting, the Rangers recorded eight hits and one home run. Semien led the team with two hits.

For the Astros, they compiled six hits and three home runs. Alvarez and Brantley both led the team with two hits each.

“In those big moments, you’ve got to bear down and be able to make big pitches,” Eovaldi said.

What’s Next?

With the Rangers having a 2-0 series lead thanks to a shutout win on Sunday, they have the upper hand in a first-to-four situation. The two teams will face off again on Wednesday.