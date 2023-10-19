Astros Keep Series Alive vs. Rangers

Share Facebook

The Houston Astros kept their World Series dream alive and handed the Texas Rangers their first loss of the postseason Wednesday night.

Showing Strength

The Astros were the first to score in the top of the second after Max Scherzer threw one in the dirt leading Yordan Álvarez to score the first run.

Then catcher Martín Maldonado hit a two-run single to put the Astros up 3-0 in the top of the second.

In the top of the third inning, Jose Altuve’s solo homerun got the team and the crowd going; he sent it deep into left field to make it 4-0. That was Altuve’s 25th postseason homerun, as he’s closing in on Manny Ramirez’s all-time record of 29.

The Astros showed no slowing down after Center fielder Mauricio Dubon slammed one into center field, earning an RBI single to put the Astros up 5-0.

Rangers Show Up

In the bottom of the fifth, Josh Jung’s slammed his two-run homer into right field putting the Texas Rangers on the board to make it 5-2. Josh Jung became the first in franchise history to record multiple homers in a postseason.

Houston Back on Top

Yordan Álvarez would hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to increase their lead 7-2.

The Rangers wouldn’t quit there, however.

In the Bottom of the seventh, Jung would hit his second home run of the night, sending himself and right fielder Nathaniel Lowe home to cut the lead to three. In the top of the eighth inning, Jeremy Peña would smack an RBI single down the right side of the field to bring home Kyle Tucker. That would put the Astros on top 8-4.

Both teams were going back and forth.

Right fielder Adolis García hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. That RBI Single sent second baseman Marcus Semien home to make it 8-5.

Sealing the Victory

The Astros would seal the victory in the bottom of the ninth to keep their World Series chances alive. Their goal is to repeat last year and add another World Series title.