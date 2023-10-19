Jaguars and Saints Set to Face Off on Thursday Night Football

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints kick off Week 7 of the NFL season Thursday night at 8:15 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Odds and Favors

The spread is -1 in favor of Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are 4-2 after a good-looking three weeks against the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts. The Saints are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

Players to Watch

Jacksonville

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a left knee injury during Sunday’s matchup with the Colts. He is officially questionable but said he is optimistic that he will play tonight.

However, his status will be a game-time decision. He was listed as limited for practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. This would be his first time not starting in a game since he was drafted in 2021. The latest his status will be updated is 90 minutes before kickoff.

Lawrence has 1,439 passing yards and is completing over 67% of his throws. Four-of-7 of his touchdowns have been from the last three games.

Runningback Travis Etienne is ranked sixth in the NFL for total rushing yards; he has racked up 451 yards over six games. He has caught 21-of-24 targets and has five rushing touchdowns.

Linebacker Foyesade Olukun is first on the Jaguars and third in the NFL for tackles. He has 67 and 4.0 TFL in 2023.

New Orleans

Quarterback Derek Carr had an impressive day during Sunday’s loss. He threw for 353 yards, his highest since 2021. He has 1,299 yards so far this season, completing 65% of his passes.

Wide Reciever Chris Olave has 32 catches over six games. He has 414 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Running Back Alvin Kamara has 199 rushing yards and 52 rushing attempts, with his only rushing touchdown having come in from the Saints’ 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots. He also has 86 receiving yards and 23 catches.

The game is streaming on Prime Video, NFL+, Fox and NBC. WRUF will join in progress during the second quarter.