Atlanta travels to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in week 7

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both looking to rebound after they teams lost at home last week. The winner of this week’s game moves into first place in the NFC South.

Can both offenses find a rhythm after sluggish performances last week?

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2), Sunday at 1 p.m.

NFC South Showdown

The best path to the playoffs is a division championship, which isn’t an impossible goal if you’re part of the less-than-imposing NFC South.

Tampa Bay won the division with a losing record last season, and the first-place Buccaneers have not been a juggernaut in building the slender division lead they will have going into Sunday’s home matchup against the rival Atlanta Falcons.

Breakdown

Drake London had a standout performance last week in the loss to Washington. London caught nine passes for 125 yards. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has struggled to find his receivers downfield this season but showed that he is capable of doing so while he found London and tight end Kyle Pitts multiple times.

Ridder showed flashes of what is to come for the Falcons by completing 28 out of 47 passes for 307 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Throwing interceptions is what Ridder has struggled with this season; he has thrown six picks this season and has a 40.3 quarterback rating.

Rookie running back Bijan Robinson has played well for Atlanta through the first six weeks of the season by averaging five yards per carry. Robinson will look to get his first rushing TD as the Falcons are a run-first team.

Tampa Bay has shown signs of being an elite offense but have struggled to perform in games this season. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield only completed 19-37 passes for only 206 yds, and one INT in the loss to Detroit. Receiver Mike Evans has 24 receptions, 386 yds, and three TDs on the season and will be going up against a tough Falcons secondary.

Starting fast is what the Bucs will look to improve on heading into Sundays matchup.

Defense Leading the Way

The Falcons defense has stood out as one of the best in the league, allowing 278.2 yds per game which ranks fourth in the league behind the likes of Cleveland, Baltimore, and San Francisco. Calais Campbell recorded his 100th sack last week and will look to stay hot against a Bucs offensive line that has struggled keeping Mayfield clean this season.

"Calais Campbell is awesome and he's been so much fun to work with" ~ Artie Smith#PMSLive #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/2gnRJbOJDl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 19, 2023

Star Bucs middle linebacker LaVonte David has been sensational this year and shows no signs of slowing down. David has been the quarterback for the defense in Tampa for 12 seasons and has been a main stay for the Bucs organization. David has only played for Tampa Bay and will look to will his team to victory against Atlanta on Sunday.