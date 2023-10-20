Dolphins Set to travel to Philadelphia to Face the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) are preparing to host the Miami Dolphins (5-1) heading into week 7, as both teams are looking to pick up a huge win.

In Week 6, the Dolphins dominated the Panthers 42-21, while the Eagles picked up a stunning loss to the New York Jets, 20-14.

Two High Powered Offenses Collide

Miami and Philadelphia have the top two offenses in the NFL .

This NFL season, both the Dolphins and Eagles have caused problems for opposing defenses. Miami’s offense led by Tua Tagovailoa continued to look explosive with their dynamic playmakers such as star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and star running back Raheem Mostert.

The Eagles signed Julio Jones to there team, which is another big weapon added to their already deep wide receiver group that includes star receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. This dynamic duo has combined for a total of 1,006 receiving yards this season. It’s been remarkable what these two star receivers have done this season.

Overall, this game could be determined on which offense has the ball last in the fourth quarter.

After review, Jalen Hurts reaches across for the goal line touchdown! 📺: #PHIvsNYJ on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O pic.twitter.com/K3RMsMj03s — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

Ramsey Back

Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey practiced on Wednesday for the first time since he torn his meniscus at training camp. Ramsey was determined that he was going to get back as soon as possible.

Mike McDaniel applauded Ramsey for how he attacked his approach of his recovery.

“So I’m starting to believe him. And that’s a cool thing for such a well-established player at the top of his game for the whole team to see, on how you attack things,” McDaniel said.

Now, McDaniel would have until Nov. 7 to activate Ramsey to their roster. Currently, the Dolphins are struggling on the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 20th in the NFL.

Gettin’ those reps in 🔁 pic.twitter.com/8ftBULIgiL — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 18, 2023

The Classic Kelly’s Are Back

The Eagles will be brining back their classic Kelly green jerseys on Sunday. Philadelphia hasn’t worn their throwbacks since 2010, when they played the Green Bay Packers at home in Lincoln Financial Field.

Sirianni is excited about the Eagles bringing back the Kelly green throwback jersey.

“I know that when those jersey came out, right, I went immediately to the store and got my kids those jerseys, and my son doesn’t take that AJ Brown Kelly green jersey off very often,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles are looking to put the cherry on top with a victory over the Dolphins with their throwback jerseys on.

Gotta break ‘em in… even if they don’t match 🤣 pic.twitter.com/q0DS1lmrgt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 19, 2023

Kickoff is Sunday at 8:20 p.m.