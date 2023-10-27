Jaguars Set to Take on Steelers in Week 8

Share Facebook

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for a Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

Preview

Week 8 of the NFL season began Thursday night, and the Jaguars travel to Pittsburgh to potentially cement their status as AFC contenders. Meanwhile, the Steelers command a 4-2 record and are trailing the Baltimore Ravens by one game for first place in the AFC North. The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the league, as all four teams hold a winning record.

Recap

The Jaguars are coming off of a nail biter on Oct. 19, holding off the New Orleans Saints 31-24. Sunday, the Steelers took down the Los Angeles Rams 24-17 in a tightly contested battle.

Matchup

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable for this week’s matchup due to an injured knee. Lawrence was held to limited participation in practice this week, but is certainly aiming to suit up Sunday.

Lawrence’s counterpart, Kenny Pickett, is coming along in year two as the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh. So far this season, Pickett has recorded 1,257 yards in the air with five touchdowns. However, Pickett has struggled at points, throwing four interceptions. Nonetheless, the Steelers sit at 4-2 and sit in a strong position to contend for the AFC North.

Who to Watch

Prior to Week 8, the Jaguars offense is finding its rhythm. The team has won four straight games and are looking for their fifth straight.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk has reemerged as a reliable slot receiver in the league. Moreover, although Calvin Ridley’s stats have been lacking since he was reinstated from his gambling suspension, he is seemingly showing glimpses of his potential as a real threat. The timing couldn’t be better for the Jags who are kicking it into full throttle.

The Steelers are getting a majority of their team’s production from wide receiver George Pickens. On the flip side, running back Najee Harris is still a toss up in the offensive blueprint. The 25-year-old is averaging 3.9 yards per carry on 77 attempts and has one touchdown to go with 300 yards. Not the most prolific offensive numbers by any means, but Harris remains in firm possession to lead the way.

Kickoff

The Jaguars and Steelers will go head-to-head at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday. Jacksonville is looking to run away with the division while the Steelers are seeking to stay in contention and make a potent return to the playoffs.