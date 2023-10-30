Jaguars Continue Their Win Streak, Beat Steelers 20-10 After Kenny Pickett Exits

Share Facebook

London, Germany, even Mars; right now, it seems you can place this Jaguars’ squad anywhere.

Jacksonville went into Steel City on a muggy, Sunday afternoon and slugged out a 20-10 win against the Steelers. The win puts Jacksonville in the driver seat of the AFC South.

Pittsburgh moves to 4-3 while Jacksonville improves to 6-2, collecting their fifth-consecutive win.

After pregame chirps from Steelers wideout George Pickens, the Jaguar defense got the last laugh. Though it wasn’t the prettiest win, an ole’ fashioned scrum was the narrative on Sunday.

Football by the Foot

Four field goals and no touchdowns in the first half, as Jacksonville took a 9-3 lead into the locker room.

Jaguar kicker Brandon McManus finished perfect on the day, drilling four field goals including a 51-yarder to preserve the lead, despite it being threatened by the Pittsburgh defense.

Cole Holcomb recovered a red zone fumble by Jacksonville, and Damontae Kazee stepped up with a red zone interception.

Different Story

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence broke through in the second half, connecting with his former Clemson teammate and running back Travis Etienne Jr. for a 56-yard touchdown through the air.

The game opened up to a 17-3 lead with a successful two-point attempt.

Lawrence finished 24-for-32 passing with 292 yards on the day and Etienne ran for 79 yards on 24 carries to compliment his receiving score.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett exited the game late in the first half, after taking a big hit from defensive end Adam Gotsis. Mitch Trubisky stepped in for the Steelers, feeling the Jaguars pressure immediately.

Jacksonville picked off the 2017 second-overall draft selection twice in the game, capitalizing off the turnover margin.

Trubisky finished 15 for 27 with 138 yards and one touchdown with his two interceptions, answering the Jaguar’s touchdown with wideout George Pickens on a quick slant for the Steelers only touchdown.

The Last Laugh

Jacksonville put the nail in the coffin with safety Andrew Wingard snagging his first interception of the season early in the Steelers’ fourth-quarter drive.

Wingard and the defense proceeded to parade the endzone, swinging Terrible Towels on the way.

Following the game, Wingard addressed George Pickens’ comment.

Prior to today’s game, #Steelers WR George Pickens referred to the #Jaguars’ defense as a “hope” defense… Today, he was held to just 1 catch. Jaguars players had a lot to say after. (via: @MiaOBrienTV) pic.twitter.com/ibZCJLVbku — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 30, 2023

Next Up:

Jacksonville will head into a bye week and Pittsburgh will host a Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 p.m.