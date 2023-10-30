Miami Dolphins Take Down New England Patriots, 31-17

Share Facebook

The Miami Dolphins have completed the season sweep of their division rivals, the New England Patriots, after a 31-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Game and Player Highlights

It was a tremendous first half for New England’s Kyle Dugger, who recorded an interception, a sack, and a tackle for a loss. New England took the first lead of the game 7-0 after his interception.

A fumbled handoff by Raheem Mostert led to a Patriots possession deep in Miami territory thanks to Anfernee Jennings. During the first quarter, Kendrick Bourne scored his fourth touchdown of the season with a catch-and-run of 24 yards. A knee injury kept Bourne from playing all but one play in the fourth quarter, but he still led the Patriots in receiving yards.

Tyreek Hill helped the Miami Dolphins win with another stellar performance. Hill surpassed 1,000 yards in just eight games this season. He now sits on 1,014 yards for the season. It is the fourth time a player has reached 1,000 yards in only eight games in NFL history.

At halftime, the Dolphins led 17-7 after a pick led to a Jason Sanders field goal. Miami’s second-half offense was largely attributed to its leading receiver. A 31-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter by Jaylen Waddle made him the team’s top receiver on the day with 121 yards and seven catches. With three touchdowns and one interception, Tagovailoa completed 30 of 45 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. With 46 yards on 13 carries, Mostert didn’t have his best day on the ground, but did score a touchdown in the second half.

Up Next

Week 9 of the NFL will give us more action across the pond in Frankfurt, Germany. The 6-2 Miami Dolphins take on the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs.