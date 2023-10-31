Santa Fe Men’s Basketball to Open Season Thursday

Share Facebook

The Santa Fe Community College men’s basketball team returns to regular season play Thursday night against Mont Sports Academy. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

Season Tip-Off

The Santa Fe team lost their top eight scorers and gained nine new players to their 2023-2024 roster. There are five returning players who played limited minutes last season, including sophomores Jonathan Renois, Tom Di Maria and Chris Heard.

Head Coach Chris Mowry said that with guys coming in out of high school and new guys coming into the program, it’s going to take a while to figure some things out. However, he has been pretty happy with the team performance thus far.

What’s to Come

When constructing the new season’s schedule, Mowry looked to play regional teams in Florida. He avoids scheduling out of state games that require more than a bus trip. His goal is to try and play teams that are also not in Santa Fe’s conference, such as Lake City.

Georgia will travel to take on Santa Fe in Gainesville for the annual Thanksgiving basketball game.

After the new year, Santa Fe will play in 16 conference games. Here is Chris Mowry speaking on what the conference looks like this season.

He felt the change in conference games will be good for Santa Fe and gives the team an opportunity to play everyone.

Mowry touched on whether there was an established starting 5 for the season. He said it is still in the works and has been difficult with majority of the point guards out for the last 15 days. He said with a lot of depth, there has not been separation at the different positions right now.

Santa Fe played a scrimmage against Saint Leo University on Monday. Mowry felt it helped the guys find what they can do well and where they will best fit for the team this year.

Positive Outlook

With the new season beginning Thursday, Mowry and his team are eager to begin their 2023-2024 run and have high hopes in what lies ahead.