Five Undefeated Teams Sit in Position for College Football Playoff Bid

Share Facebook

Twitter

As the college football season enters week 10, it’s time for the first college football playoff poll of the 2023 season to be released.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will share their initial iteration of the poll with the future of several teams in the balance.

Tonight, the first CFP rankings of the 2023 season will be unveiled 👀 📺 7 ET | ESPN@CFBPlayoff | @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/OGxEpIvQCc — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2023

College Football Playoff Favorites

There are currently five undefeated teams ranked as the top five teams according to the latest AP Top-25 Poll. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington all boast 8-0 records. Although it is unlikely all will remain undefeated, this gives the committee a tough decision in the first poll.

Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State all feel like locks for this week’s rankings. Georgia has won 25 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season when they lost in the SEC championship game. Until someone knocks them off, it’s safe to say the Bulldogs are safe at the top spot.

Georgia from the top ropes… interested to see where they’re at in the first CFP ranking pic.twitter.com/SDnEugNZ9a — Southern Boy Sports Podcast (@so_boy_sports) October 28, 2023

As for Michigan and Ohio State, both teams have revolved around the top four for the past two seasons . It seems likely that both teams will continue to cruise barring a major upset until the two meet in the final week of the regular season on Nov. 25. The loser of that game may see their CFP hopes crushed, but there is a chance that both make the playoffs similar to the 2022 season.

Contenders for the Final Spot

The final spot in the CFP is much more up in the air. In the AP Top-25 Poll, Florida State currently occupies that final spot, with a perfect 8-0 record. Following them is Washington who also remains undefeated and is looking to overtake FSU for the fourth CFP spot. However, Oregon sits behind those two at 7-1, and make a case for No. 4 with its only loss coming to No. 5 ranked Washington.

FSU is expected to keep its spot in the rankings tonight, but the Seminoles will likely need to remain undefeated to earn a spot in the CFP as the ACC is somewhat weak this year. Assuming Washington and Oregon continue to win, the two would meet again in the Pac-12 championship game. The winner of that game would end its season with an extremely strong resume and chance for that final spot. If all three teams finish the season how they’ve started it, the committee will have some very tough decisions to make.

The first CFP rankings for the 2023 season get released tomorrow ✍️ Here's how @BCrawford247 projects it. MORE: https://t.co/DLsJJ6yrXK pic.twitter.com/Ia0T6HLdUG — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 30, 2023

CFP Hopefuls

Texas, Alabama, Penn State and Oklahoma, all 7-1, sit just within striking range of the playoffs but will need some help to get there.

Texas will play No. 25 Kansas State this weekend, the only ranked opponent remaining on its schedule. The Longhorns will need to go undefeated down the stretch and hope for some upsets of teams in front of them to have a chance.

In the SEC, Georgia and Alabama sit at the top once again. Although Alabama has not been as dominate this year, the Crimson Tide still find themselves with a chance at the playoffs. If they can win out and upset Georgia in the SEC championship game, Alabama would be all but a lock to return to the CFP.

"I hear so much about how tough the SEC is, but I don't see any of those teams go into Alabama and win" Sark telling us– and the nation– how it is, one day ahead of the first CFP Top 25 release. Good question from @josephcook89 pic.twitter.com/zBTUMxFsJk — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) October 30, 2023

Despite currently being the ninth-ranked team, Penn State has a chance to make the most noise in the rankings. The Nittany Lions still have the opportunity to pull off a massive upset against Michigan in two weeks that would put them in position to be on top of the Big Ten. They would then likely play Ohio State again for the Big Ten championship. A win against both of those teams would likely secure a spot for Penn State in the CFP for the first time in program history.

As for Oklahoma, their CFP hopes took a massive hit with their loss to Kansas last week. They’ll need Dillon Gabriel to play flawlessly down the stretch to have a shot at sneaking in.