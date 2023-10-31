Some Teams Sell, Some Buy at NFL Trade Deadline

Share Facebook

Twitter

The NFL trade deadline came and went earlier on Tuesday and several teams made some big moves to try and upgrade for the second half of the season.

Chase Young to the 49ers

In the biggest deal of the NFL trade deadline, the Washington Commanders traded defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers. In return, Washington received a 2024 third-round pick. Young is yet another weapon added to the 49ers defense. Young and superstar defensive end Nick Bosa will be a major threat to other teams going forward.

The odds for the 49ers to win the NFC and even the Super Bowl will likely take a boost following the move.

Bears Acquire Montez Sweat

The Washington Commanders made another move along the defensive front earlier in the day. They traded defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick. The Commanders seem to be going into rebuild mode but will now have a total of 9 draft picks for the 2024 NFL draft.

For the Bears, receiving Montez Sweat is big win. Chicago is currently ranked No. 23 in the NFL, so Sweat could have a big impact for the Bears this season or heading into next year.

TRADE: Commanders DE Montez Sweat traded to Bears for second-round pick. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/xWqkY6RCkL — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2023

Donovan Peoples-Jones Heads to Detroit

The Cleveland Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The Lions looked to add more options for quarterback Jared Goff ahead of the deadline. Peoples-Jones will showcase is explosiveness and game changing athleticism in the same state where he started as a Michigan Wolverine.

The Browns, on the other hand, were not looking to be buyers before the deadline and will instead look to use the Lions sixth-round pick to create a playoff caliber team down the road.

Rasul Douglas Joins the Bills

The Green Bay Packers traded cornerback Rasul Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick. The Bills just added another veteran after losing cornerback Tre’Davious White to a torn Achilles earlier in the season. Adding depth in the secondary could be a core piece for a postseason run in Buffalo.

The Packers are struggling right now with a 2-5 record but will now prepare to use the Bills 2024 third-round pick to build a potential contender in years to come.

TRADE: Packers trading DB Rasul Douglas to the Bills. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/zZq4PGGdIH — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2023

Leonard Williams to the Seahawks

The New York Giants traded defensive linemen Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks for a a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Williams should make an instant impact on the defensive line for the Seahawks who are 5-2. The Seahawks defense is currently ranked No. 16 in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Giants have a lot of talent up front already. They instead elect to gain draft capital from the Williams trade.

TRADE: Seahawks finalizing deal to acquire Giants DL Leonard Williams in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. (via @RapSheet & @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/kzOwHkDNF3 — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023

Josh Dobbs Joins Short-Handed Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals traded Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2024 sixth-round pick. Dobbs will be replacing Kirk Cousins who tore his achilles this past weekend. The Vikings are currently (4-4) and hope that Dobbs can keep their playoff hopes alive.