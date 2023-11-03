High School Football Regular Season Coming to End

Share Facebook

With the regular season winding down, this weekend will showcase the final high school football games until the playoffs begin.

For most, Friday will be the end of their season, and this game will be test on what the future holds. For teams like Gainesville High and Santa Fe, Friday will be a chance to approve upon a down season. Eastside and Buchholz have already clinched a postseason berth.

Buchholz Rolling

Buchholz arrives into Friday’s matchup undefeated and has been dominating teams all season.

Last Friday’s game against Fleming Island was the only time the Bobcats have trailed after the first quarter in 2023.

Buchholz head coach Chuck Bell has his team rolling at 9-0, and he is appreciative that his team has avoided the injury bug and that they’ve been able to beat their opponents by a significant margin.

In the past five years, the Bobcats have been the crown of Gainesville high school football. Bell is grateful that his program has gone where it has and believes that there is no better feeling than hard work paying off for his football program.

Bell also said that the “football gods” have helped his team win all their games through October.

Buchholz vs. Trinity Catholic

Trinity Catholic has had a tough break at the schedule in 2023. The Celtics started the season 1-5 and have lost all of their games on the road. Trinity Catholic hosts Buchholz Friday, and the Celtics demolished P.K. Younge last Friday. Trinity Catholic has a tough road ahead, but don’t completely overlook the Celtics.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Eastside vs. Gainesville

Eastside has been cruising most of the season and has a record of 6-3. The three losses came against teams who are either undefeated or have just one loss. The Rams have outscored their opponents 90-0 in Eastside’s last two games.

Gainesville High School has been not amazing. They are 1-8 on the season and have been struggling to get the ball into the endzone. The Hurricanes have scored 20+ points twice this season, but anything can happen in a rivalry game.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Fort White

The Santa Fe Raiders have yet to win a game this season. The Raiders are the only team Gainesville High has beaten in 2023. Santa Fe has allowed 43.8 points per game, and their chances of victory Friday don’t look particularly high.

Fort White comes in at 8-1 with their lone loss being against undefeated Williston. The Indians have outscored their opponents 115-14.

It would be the upset of the year if Santa Fe travels to Fort White and defeats the 8-1 Indians.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.