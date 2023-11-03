Late Game Heroics by Banchero Push Magic Over Jazz

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic (3-2) finished a four-game road trip out west with a 115-113 win over the Utah Jazz (2-4) on Thursday.

Banchero Breakout

Magic forward Paolo Banchero stuffed the stat sheet in the Thursday night win over Utah. The reigning rookie of the year recorded 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

In fact, Banchero scored ten of Orlando’s final eleven points in the final 6:38 of the fourth quarter. Of the points, there was an over-the-head layup to take the lead with 14.1 remaining.

Paolo Banchero called game for the Magic 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lgJmeOkcqw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 3, 2023

Prior to last night, Banchero had been rather underwhelming to start the season. The 2022 No. 1 overall pick, who averaged 20 points and seven rebounds during his dominant rookie campaign, averaged just 12.5 points and five rebounds through the first four games.

The Magic haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2019-20 season’s bubble. For the Magic to achieve their goal of making the post-season come April, production from Banchero is essential.

Other Performers for Magic and Jazz

In addition to Banchero, forward Franz Wagner had 21 points, four rebounds, five assists, and four steals. It was Wagner’s second game of the season with at least twenty points.

For Utah, it was forward John Collins’ first twenty-point game with the franchise. Collins posted twenty points on efficient 7/10 shooting, with an added ten boards and a block. After spending six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Collins was traded to the Jazz in July for Rudy Gay and draft capital.

Lauri Markkanen continues to build off his brilliant 2022-23 season, which saw him earn the Most Improved Player award. In the loss, Markkanen scored 22 points with seven rebounds. Lauri drained two threes in the final 1:15 of the game but was not able to muster a win for Utah.

Injuries Already?

The game against Utah would see some of the first injury designations for Magic centerpieces.

Starting point guard Markelle Fultz couldn’t play after experiencing swelling in his left knee during pre-game warmups. Fultz suffered a torn ACL in the same leg in January of 2021.

With Fultz sidelined, veteran guard Gary Harris was moved into the starting lineup. Harris played 14 minutes in the first half but would be ruled out with a sore right groin at halftime.

After Utah’s Talen Horton-Tucker missed the lead-taking three with 4.3 left in the fourth quarter, Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. came down with the rebound, but crashed to the floor, falling on his left hand.

Carter Jr. missed the final 1.3 seconds of the game and has since been diagnosed with a fractured third metacarpal in his left hand. It is unclear how much time the Duke product will miss.

With Carter Jr. out for extended time, the Magic will likely lean on Mo Wagner and Goga Bitadze for production at center.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley stated that Fultz, Harris, and Carter Jr’s injuries will be evaluated further when the team returns to Orlando.

.@OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley gives injury updates on Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/ww7avWCjoL — Dan Savage (@Dan_Savage) November 3, 2023

Next up for Magic

The Magic return to Orlando on Saturday, for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two teams faced off on Monday, a game in which the Lakers would emerge victorious 106-103.