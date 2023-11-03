NFL Overseas Showdown: Dolphins to Take on Chiefs in Germany

Share Facebook

Two of the hottest offenses in the NFL will take the field in Frankfurt, Germany this Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Both teams currently sit at the top of their respective divisions with a record of 6-2.

Red Kingdom Rebound

Last week, Kansas City rode into Broncos Country with their heads held high. However, they were sent home with their tails between their legs and a 24-9 loss. All odds were in favor of the reigning Super Bowl champs since up until last week. Patrick Mahomes was undefeated against Denver. The Broncos flipped the script as their defense shined by, keeping the Chiefs out of the endzone and forcing four turnovers.

If they want to see international success, the Chiefs will need the Mahomes-Kelce connection to stand strong… even without Taylor Swift in attendance.

First practice in Deutschland ⏰ pic.twitter.com/HpIzy72PfB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 3, 2023

Big Fish in the Pond

The Dolphins headed oversees this week on a high note. In their last time out, Miami took down AFC East rival New England 31-17 in Jalen Ramsey’s debut.

This week, the Fins will have an opportunity to prove that they are one of the league’s powerhouses. Although they are 6-2, they have not been able to beat a team with a winning record. Their two loses were delivered by the 5-3 Buffalo Bills and the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The teams they have taken down have a combined record of 11-27.

Head to Head

This should be an exciting match up as Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards (2,416) and his favorite target, Tyreek Hill, leads the league in receiving yards (1,014). Also, as a team the Dolphins lead the league in total yards per game, averaging 453.3 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs boast one of the top defense in the NFL this season despite being a fiery offensive team. They sit at fourth best in the league in yards allowed per game (287.8) and are tied with the Bills for second most sacks with 28.

Additionally, this will be the first time Hill will face his former team after being traded to Miami in 2022. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City and played a key role in their 2019 Super Bowl victory.