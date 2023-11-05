Bayern Bounce Back and Dominate Dortmund in Der Klassiker

Share Facebook

Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-0 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday. The win for Bayern answered a lot of questions regarding the manager and the club’s performance. On Wednesday, Bayern were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by third-division FC Saarbrücken after a goal in stoppage time.

The loss was shocking, and many fans and pundits pointed the finger directly at Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel. Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthäus criticized Tuchel for the team’s performances since he took over in March 2023. In addition, on Thursday, reports came in about some unrest in the dressing room that involved Tuchel and some players, such as midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

There are 'first frictions' between Thomas Tuchel and the team in the dressing room. Questions are being asked at Säbener Straße about the lack of footballing improvement since Tuchel took over half a year ago. Several players don't feel involved and are surprised with the coach… pic.twitter.com/zkJDhFgZKU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 3, 2023

Quick Start for Bayern

Bayern already had issues with their squad before the match. Kimmich got a two-match suspension after his red car against Darmstadt. Tuchel opted to play a double pivot with Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer.

Meanwhile, center-back Matthijs De Ligt picked up an early injury in the Pokal loss. After De Ligt’s injury, Bayern had just one natural center-back playing in that game. As a result, Tuchel had to start center-back Dayot Upamecano, who just came back from injury.

Despite not being at 100%, Upamecano scored the first goal just four minutes into the match. Leroy Sane sent an inswinging corner, and Upamecano beat Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck for the header. Bayern continued the attacking pressure on Dortmund and had a chance two minutes later. Unfortunately for Bayern, Kingsley Coman did not make a great first touch on the ball, and his left-footed shot went high.

In the ninth minute, Dortmund went on the attack but lost the ball. Bayern went on the counterattack with Sane and Goretzka. Sane received a pass down the left wing and whipped a ball in for striker Harry Kane, who scored from close range to put Bayern up 2-0.

Bayern continued to create chances in the first half but could not convert a third goal. Dortmund struggled in possession and their midfield lost the ball in many instances to Bayern’s midfield. Although Dortmund looked a little bit better in attack in the last ten minutes, they could not cut the deficit.

Their biggest chance came in the second minute of stoppage time when Julian Brandt crossed the ball to Donyell Malen, but his shot sailed over the goal. Bayern led 2-0 at the end of the first 45 minutes.

Second straight hat trick for Kane

Bayern continued to create many big chances to start the second half. A minute in, Kane sent a through ball to attacker Jamal Musiala, but Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a great save. Shortly after, Musiala passed it to Kane but he could not poke the shot past Kobel, though the offsides flag went up anyway.

Dortmund slowly started to get chances in the following minutes. Schlotterbeck hit a shot outside the box that got deflected just enough for a corner. Dortmund’s only shot on target came in the 56th minute after a long ball. Marco Reus hit a power shot, but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stood firm to keep the game at 2-0.

Kobel made two good saves in the next 15 minutes to deny Sane and Musiala. Dortmund had a half-chance, but Goretzka made a key block to prevent any further outcome. Bayern went up 3-0 in the 72nd minute after Kane slotted his second goal of the game into the bottom left corner. A great one-two pass between Musiala and Coman set up a cross to Kane for the goal.

It became clear after the third goal that it was Bayern’s night. Dortmund could not make much of their opportunities, while Bayern’s overall quality made the difference. Dortmund had a chance late in the game for a goal, but substitute Youssoufa Moukoko blasted his shot at close range over the crossbar.

Kane completed a hat trick in his second straight Bundesliga match in the third minute of stoppage time. Dortmund gave the ball away, and Bayern substitute Aleksandar Pavlovic found Kane, who beat Kobel for his third goal of the night. Kane continues his great start with his new club, as he has 17 goals and 7 assists in 14 games.

Dortmund will have to fix things quickly for their next match in the Champions League against Newcastle on Tuesday. Their next league game is away against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Bayern will hope to continue their form in their next two matches. They take on Galatasaray at home on Wednesday in the Champions League. On Saturday, they will host Heidenheim.